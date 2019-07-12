It’s ribbon cutting season in Gardner

Voters approved financing for the new Gardner Justice Center.

Gardner celebrating 3 building completions

Two ribbon cuttings were scheduled for July 11 in Gardner, and a third is to take place next week.





One July 11 event was for the city’s new justice center at 16540 Moonlight Road, financed by a $13.735 million bond issue approved by voters in 2017. The building is home to police and municipal court operations.

At the time of the vote, the city said the old police building, first built in 1965 to house telephone company offices, was deteriorating, cramped and not suited for a modern police department. The municipal court was in City Hall, which caused parking problems, congestion and potential safety issues on court days.

Also celebrated on July 11 was the completion of the Hampton Inn at 151 S. Cedar Niles Road. The hotel has 80-plus rooms and a conference center.

Next week, a ribbon cutting is scheduled at 11 a.m. July 16 for Urgent Care of Kansas at 314 E. Main St. The clinic is headed by Dr. Saboor Rashid, who can provide both urgent and primary care for patients of all ages.

Olathe’s adds to Lone Elm Park

The city of Olathe has added more amenities to Lone Elm Park, near 167th and Lone Elm Road.





They include a concession and restroom building in the soccer complex, a shelter and playground with terraced seating in the softball area, and a shelter, natural playground and restrooms in the Rendezvous area.





Star Wars marathon at Olathe library

All 10 Star Wars movies will be presented — in chronological order — during a two-day marathon July 12-13 outside the Olathe Indian Creek Library, 13511 S. Mur-Len Road.

Spectators are welcome to come in costume and see as many films as they wish.





The screenings begin at 5 p.m. July 12 with the last movie that “night” starting at 12:30 a.m. July 13. The marathon resumes with six movies starting at 10:15 a.m. July 13. The last one begins at 10 p.m.

Snacks and drinks will be provided, and spectators can bring lawn chairs from home. During after-hours showings, admission to the library will be allowed only during the breaks between films. Visit olathelibrary.org/events/star-wars-marathon for the complete schedule.





Gardner Edgerton to start year with three new principals

Three new principals will be leading Gardner Edgerton schools when classes resume this fall. All were promoted from within the district:





Edgerton Elementary: Jennie Adrian takes over at Edgerton Elementary after being assistant principal and activities director at Gardner Edgerton High School since 2015. Before that, she taught math for 15 years in Kansas, Iowa, Wisconsin and Ohio. She is the 2019 Kansas Association of Secondary School Principals District 1 Assistant Principal of the Year.

Moonlight Elementary: The new principal is Katie Beach, who had been an administrative intern since 2016 at Madison Elementary School. She previously taught for 10 years in the district at both the elementary and intermediate levels. She began her career in Junction City, Kan., as an elementary education teacher.

Pioneer Ridge Middle School: John McIntire, who began teaching and coaching in the district in 1991, is being promoted to Pioneer Ridge after serving as assistant principal at Wheatridge Middle School. He has taught language arts and social studies at the secondary level and earned the Kansas Association of Middle School Administrators Exemplary Assistant Principal of the Year award for 2017-18.

The jobs came open because the Edgerton principal retired, the Moonlight principal took a job elsewhere and the previous Pioneer Ridge principal, Linda Miesner, is now the district’s director of middle school education.





Learn about the youngest Mahaffie — Ella

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Ella Mahaffie, the youngest member of Olathe’s pioneer Mahaffie family. To mark the occasion, the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm is using the opportunity to educate the public about her.





The historic site, at 1200 E. Kansas City Road, will host a free presentation about Ella at 7 p.m. July 18, given by the Olathe Historical Society. No registration is required, and those attending will be admitted free to explore the site beginning at 6 p.m.