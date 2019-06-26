Joco 913

Terrier mix, black and white cat pets of the week

By Kayla Rogers-Sigetich Special to The Star

Royal
Nutmeg

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Meet Nutmeg! She’s a gorgeous pup ready for her forever family. Her third birthday is coming up and all she’s wishing for this year is her perfect people. She can be a little shy when she first meets someone and would benefit from a calm household that will allow her to warm up on her terms. Once she’s comfortable she’ll be your best pal.

Royal

Age: 1 year old

Breed: Domestic medium hair

Have you ever seen such a gorgeous kitty? Royal is a handsome fella with beautiful black and white fur. His ideal home is one where he can spend his days relaxing and lounging around watching birds. If you’re looking for a sweet cat, look no further.

Meet Nutmeg, Royal, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org

