Sweet pup, tortie looking for forever homes at Wayside Waifs

Evie

Age: 1 year old

Breed: Pit bull terrier

Evie has the sweetest eyes, doesn’t she? She’s looking out for her forever family. Could that be you? She’s described as a well-behaved pup who is so much fun and just wants to love. She adores meeting new people and does well on a leash. She’d make a great exercise buddy. If you’re ready to add a darling pup to your pack, she’s your girl!

Mama Pearl

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Meet Mama Pearl. She’s a confident kitty with a gorgeous orange, white and black fur. She’s got a lovely personality and is so friendly. She’d love nothing more than to cuddle up next to you at the end of a long day. She’ll give you a lifetime of love and companionship.

Learn more about Evie, Mama Pearl, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org