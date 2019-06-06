Joco 913
Cool cat, sweet Australian shepherd mix Unleashed Pet Rescue’s stars of week
Simpkin
Age: 2 years old
Breed: Domestic long-haired mix
Gender: Male
Simpkin is about as cool as cats can come. His likes include smooth jazz, modern art and tuna. He likes jivin’ with his other cat friends in the Cafe (Unleashed Pet Rescue cat room) and with his people he is affectionate and caring to no end. Peace, love and catnip.
Horsey Chetopa
Age: 1 year old
Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
Gender: Female
Horsey Chetopa came to Unleashed as part of a 43 dog rescue from a hoarding house in Southeast Kansas. Her beautiful coat has that classic two-tone color markings – black with a gorgeous light powdered gray. This girl would make a great family dog and is looking for a home that understands all she’s been through, and that with a little bit of patience she’ll be a wonderful loving companion.
To learn more about Simpkin, Horsey Chetopa or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.
