OP offering free admission to Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead

Overland Park is offering free admission June 7-9 to the popular Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. File photo

Free weekend at Deanna Rose farmstead

Overland Park is offering free admission June 7-9 to the popular Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. The petting zoo, at 13800 Switzer Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days.

Separate fees are charged for some attractions inside the farmstead. Combo packs cost $12 and include mining, one wagon ride, one pony ride, fishing and one bottle of milk for the baby goats. Animal feed is 25 cents.

JCCC will buy more wind energy

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Johnson County Community College says it has reached a 10-year agreement to purchase more wind energy from Kansas City Power & Light – a move that could save the college $30,000 to $40,000 a year and allow it to obtain almost all of its power from renewable energy sources.

By signing on to a new program called Renewables Direct, the college can offset current energy purchases with higher levels of wind energy. Renewables Direct provides renewable energy to large customers like JCCC.

“This partnership between KCP&L and JCCC allows the college to reduce its carbon emissions while bringing new wind capacity into the KCP&L generation mix at the same time,” said Jay Antle, executive director of sustainability for the college. “This is an important initiative to join.”

Chuck Caisley, a senior vice president for Evergy, which operates Westar Energy and KCP&L, said that Renewables Direct provides “cost-effective access to Kansas’ excellent wind energy resources.”

The college has set a number of sustainability goals, including the elimination of any waste sent to landfills by 2025 and the continued conservation of energy and water. JCCC said it has avoided $3.6 million in energy costs since 2008 and reduced carbon emissions by 25 percent since 2009.

Lenexa firefighters honored at White House

For their actions during a 2017 apartment fire, Lenexa Fire Capt. Dustin Moore and Firefighter Paramedic Andrew Freisner were among 14 public safety officers who received the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor last month from President Donald Trump at the White House

The Medal of Valor is awarded to public safety officers who have exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect others from harm.

Working alongside personnel from Lenexa, Shawnee and Overland Park, Moore and Freisner rescued an adult, two small children and a family dog from a second-floor unit, the city said in a news release. Because fire precluded them from using the stairways, Moore and Freisner reached the balcony by ladder and entered the smoke-filled apartment to find the family in a bedroom. Moore re-entered to make sure no one else was there and saved the dog.

Merriam Park clinic will be open this summer

Classes may be dismissed for the summer, but the medical clinic at at Merriam Park Elementary School will remain open for Shawnee Mission School District students and their siblings.

Tuesday afternoon walk-in hours are from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for things like sick visits, well-child checkups, school physicals, immunizations and behavioral health concerns. Wednesday morning appointments are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for medication management for established behavioral health patients only.

The address is 6100 Mastin St.

Old Shawnee Days coming up

A weekend full of fun is coming up at the Old Shawnee Days festival, which begins on the evenings of June 6 and 7, continues all day June 8 and concludes at 6 p.m. June 9.

It all takes place around Shawnee Town 1929 at 11600 Johnson Drive. Admission is free.

Highlights include a 10 a.m. parade on June 8, with the theme of “Peace, Love and Old Shawnee Days,” free evening concerts June 6-8 and several performances by the acrobatic group Flippenout. Half-hour shows by Flippenout begin at 6:30 p.m. June 7 and 8, as well as 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. June 8 and noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. June 9.

Get all the details at oldshawneedays.org.

Campout at Shawnee Mission Park

Mid-June offers a chance to sleep under the stars at Shawnee Mission Park during the 12th annual Great American Family Campout.

The event, tied to the Great American Backyard Campout, starts at 2 p.m. June 15 and wraps up about 10 a.m. June 16. The package includes one pedal boat rental, entry to the Shawnee Mission Park Beach and tickets to the Theatre in the Park’s production of “Annie.” Use the theater entrance at 7710 Renner Road and bring your own camping gear.

The cost is $30 for a family of up to four, $10 for individuals, and free for children under 3. To register, call 913-831-3359 or visit jcprd.com, click on “Register for Activities” and search for course ID 19354 for a family, 19355 for individuals or 19356 for campers under 3.

SM East student qualifies for national theater awards

Starlight Theatre has honored Janie Carr of Shawnee Mission East High School with a Blue Star Award as Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role for her portrayal of Ariel in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”

The award qualifies her to travel to New York City this month to participate in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards.

The Blue Star awards recognize excellence in high school musical theater over the just-concluded academic year. Other winners from Johnson County schools:

▪ Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role: Jessica Chitwood from Olathe East for Ursula in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”

▪ Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role: Ryan Jacobs from Blue Valley High as Marcellus Washburn in “The Music Man.”

▪ Outstanding Actor in a Featured Role: Aidan Connelly from Shawnee Mission East as Chef Louis in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”

▪ Outstanding Actress in an Ensemble Role: Melinda Johns from Olathe East for three roles in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”

Two seniors received $2,500 Rising Star Scholarships: Tess Prusa of Notre Dame de Sion High School and Thadeus Acha of Liberty North High School.

Deadline soon to apply for Blue Valley Rec Commission

Patrons of Blue Valley Schools are invited to apply for a commissioner opening on the Blue Valley Recreation Commission, which oversees a wide array of recreational activities in the area. The four-year term begins on Aug. 1.

No previous recreation commission experience is required, but board members are expected to attend meetings, typically scheduled for 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month.

Anyone interested must apply by June 14. Send a completed application, letter of interest and resume to Sarah Vaughn, Board Clerk, Blue Valley Schools, 15020 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66283.

The application is available at www.bluevalleyk12.org/BVRC.