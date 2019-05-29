Joco 913
Pit bull mix, playful kitten looking for forever homes at Wayside Waifs
Brutus
Age: 6 years old
Breed: Pit bull mix
Brutus is a handsome fella ready for his forever home. He came to Wayside after being found as a stray. Being out on his own was scary and he’s so thankful to be with us where he’s loved and cared for. He’s had a lot of fun but he’s ready to meet his perfect match.
He loves car rides and snacks and does well on adventures outside of the shelter. If you’re looking for a fun-loving pal, he’s the pup for you.
Autumn
Age: 2 months old
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Autumn is a sweet kitten on the prowl for a family. She spent some time in a foster home so she could grow big and strong. She’s a bundle of fun and would love to pounce and play.
This summer, adoption fees for kittens are only $75 to celebrate Wayside Waifs’ 75th anniversary. There’s never been a better time to add a new pal to your pack.
You can meet Brutus, Autumn, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org
