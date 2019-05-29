Boxer mix, long-hair ‘majestic’ kitty, look for forever homes

Liberty Belle

Liberty Belle

Age: 6.5 years old.

Breed: Boxer mix

There aren’t many dogs quite like Liberty Belle. Her good looks and unique color coat patterns are a reflection of her incredible personality. Friendly, sweet, playful and curious are just a few of her good traits. The rest you can see for yourself when you come in to meet her. Good with other dogs and a temperament that’s just a perfect fit for a family.

Morning Glory

Age: 4 year old

Breed: Domestic long-hair cat

Morning glory is referred to mostly as a “Majestic handsome guy,” but that is not all. His good looks and dashing personality would mash best with another cat friend in a home. With his loving personality and larger than life persona, we wonder why he’s been at our shelter so long. He’s been waiting with his friends in our cat room to find the perfect family of his own.