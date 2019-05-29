Joco 913
Boxer mix, long-hair ‘majestic’ kitty, look for forever homes
Liberty Belle
Age: 6.5 years old.
Breed: Boxer mix
There aren’t many dogs quite like Liberty Belle. Her good looks and unique color coat patterns are a reflection of her incredible personality. Friendly, sweet, playful and curious are just a few of her good traits. The rest you can see for yourself when you come in to meet her. Good with other dogs and a temperament that’s just a perfect fit for a family.
Morning Glory
Age: 4 year old
Breed: Domestic long-hair cat
Morning glory is referred to mostly as a “Majestic handsome guy,” but that is not all. His good looks and dashing personality would mash best with another cat friend in a home. With his loving personality and larger than life persona, we wonder why he’s been at our shelter so long. He’s been waiting with his friends in our cat room to find the perfect family of his own.
To learn more about Liberty Belle, Morning Glory or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.
