Lovable kitty, hound mix looking for forever homes
Kit
Age: 4 years old
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Is your life missing a furry best friend? Meet Kit, She’s a gorgeous kitty.
Receiving pets and cheek rubs are some of her very favorite things, and it’s no secret to anyone who spends a few minutes with her. She’d make a great companion for anyone and dreams of spending her days in a home of her own, preferably with a large window for bird watching.
Parker
Age: 2 years
Breed: Hound mix
Meet Parker. He’s a playful guy ready to find his forever family. He came to Wayside as a transfer from a partner shelter and has made so many friends. Now he’s on the hunt for his forever family. He’s a smart fella who knows a few commands but would love to learn more with you. He loves taking walks and will be the best snuggle buddy after a stroll around the neighborhood.
Learn more about all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org
