Terrier mix, tabby ready for forever homes at Wayside Waifs
Scooby
Age: 1 year old
Breed: American Staffordshire terrier mix
Scooby is a fun-loving pup ready for his forever family. He loves to meet new people and other canines. He’s an active fella and loves to exercise. If you’re looking for a running buddy, look no further. He knows “sit” but is eager to learn more commands with you. Toss a treat his way and he’ll learn in no time!
Atomic
Age: 1 year old
Breed: Domestic shorthair
You can see from his photos what a handsome guy he is, but he makes an even bolder impression in person. He’s a strong, regal cat wearing a dapper gray tabby-striped tuxedo with white boots, gloves and bib. He came to Wayside as a stray and is now ready for his forever home. He’s a smart fella who loves to explore. He’d make a great pal!
Learn more about Scooby, Atomic, and other adoptable animals at www.waysidewaifs.org
