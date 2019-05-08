Terrier mix, tabby ready for forever homes at Wayside Waifs

Scooby

Scooby

Age: 1 year old

Breed: American Staffordshire terrier mix

Scooby is a fun-loving pup ready for his forever family. He loves to meet new people and other canines. He’s an active fella and loves to exercise. If you’re looking for a running buddy, look no further. He knows “sit” but is eager to learn more commands with you. Toss a treat his way and he’ll learn in no time!

Atomic

Age: 1 year old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

You can see from his photos what a handsome guy he is, but he makes an even bolder impression in person. He’s a strong, regal cat wearing a dapper gray tabby-striped tuxedo with white boots, gloves and bib. He came to Wayside as a stray and is now ready for his forever home. He’s a smart fella who loves to explore. He’d make a great pal!

Learn more about Scooby, Atomic, and other adoptable animals at www.waysidewaifs.org