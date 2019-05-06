Mother’s Day gift ideas for every budget

Treat mom to a spa day. KRT

Mother’s Day is in less than a week. If you haven’t figured out the perfect gift to give a person who gives you so much, the latest trends in gift-giving may be just what you need.

Thanks to the changing economy and the rise of millennials in the workforce, the desire to give less “stuff” and more “experiences” has become popular. So instead of trinkets, jewelry or coffee mugs, try these ideas on for size:

$

Aside from the memories you make, one of the best things about giving someone an experience is that you can do it for relatively little money. On Mother’s Day, spend the day with your mom with a picnic in the park, or a visit to a place like the Overland Park Arboretum, which has tickets for only $3.

$$

Dinner out on the town is always a welcome gift, especially if your mom is the primary chef at home. It’s all of the fun of a family meal with none of the dish duty afterward. In KC, we are lucky to be surrounded by restaurants that offer a range of prices. From the fun and affordable to the special occasion fare, you’ll have your pick of place that will turn a fine meal into a great memory.

Savings tip: Find a copycat version of your mom’s favorite recipe from her favorite restaurant and make it yourself.

$$$

If you’re looking to splurge and spoil your mom, you can give the best of a gift and an experience in the form of a spa day or special outing. Take her to her favorite shops, or give a gift card to a high-end boutique so she can spend a day pampering herself. It will still be something she appreciates and remembers for a long time.

Savings tip: Create a spa basket with an assortment of self-care products and goodies at an affordable cost from sites like Amazon or beauty discount sites.

From homemade cards to trips to Paris — it all comes down to showing her you care and gave a little extra thought to her on the day that’s all about Mom (or the motherly people in your life).