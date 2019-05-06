Polite, sweet pup and adventure-kitty looking for homes

Zed Coy

Bolton

Age: Around 3

Breed: Terrier, pit bull mix

To be honest, there is not much Bolton doesn’t like. Couches, snuggles, toys, friends, and kisses just to name a few. His foster mom says he’s the perfect house guest, too. He’s polite, loving, clean and eager to please. If sunrise play sessions, afternoon naps and evening cuddles are on your agenda, then Bolton might just be the perfect dog for you.

Zed Coy

Age: 2

Breed: Domestic short hair tabby

Zed Coy is the kind of cat that belongs in a children’s adventure novel. His persistence in playfulness, his curiosity and his courageous spirit are just a few of his gleaming qualities. He spends his days in our cat room with his friends, dreaming of his own family in a far-away land. If finding his forever home meant sailing the high seas, he’d throw on his captain’s hat and man the helm.

To learn more about Bolton, Zed Coy, or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.