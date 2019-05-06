‘You know you’ve made that connection.’ Ernie Miller story time offers nature lesson

Molly Postlewait shows a group of children a baby screech owl during Animal Tales storytime at Ernie Miller Nature Center May 1. Special to The Olathe News

There aren’t too many places where a baby screech owl and tarantula hang out together, but Animal Tales story time at Ernie Miller Nature Center is one of them. The twice monthly event drew about 55 people the morning of May 1.

The story time has a different theme each week and always features some sort of animal, insect or other creature. Molly Postlewait, senior park naturalist, said Animals Tales has been going for at least 20 years.

“What makes it unique is that we always have a live animal to be part of the presentation. We always tell a story or have a picture book and try to do interactive or movement,” she said. “Sometimes it’s something they can touch, like a rabbit.”

Overland Park resident Brenna Bidwell said that bunnies are a favorite of her 11-month-old daughter Abilene.

“We just like listening to the stories and seeing the animals,” Bidwell said.

Sometimes the featured animal is a much less cuddly Madagascar hissing cockroach.

“The idea is to facilitate nature awareness, so kids are comfortable with things that look different and weird,” Postlewait said “They’re like, ‘That’s weird. That’s gross.’ I think (these are) emotions a lot of us feel when we see something we’re not familiar with. Our job is to get people to think in a different way.”

Olathe resident Jessica Barr said her 5-year-old son Charlie was thrilled when he got to see the cockroach.

Postlewait and other staff members plan the themes six months in advance. They’re often matched with the season, so a springtime theme could be flowers in bloom. She likes to introduce elements the kids might encounter on their own, like snails.

“We get them up and moving around,” Postlewait said. “We sing several songs. If the theme is turtles, I might have them pretend to be a turtle and squeeze down in their shell. … Kids learn by mimicking, by trying things, being aware of their bodies and the differences between animals and the similarities.”

Postlewait said she tries to incorporate some of the library’s “6 by 6” early literacy program skills into her presentation.

Many attendees are repeat customers, and some even attend every time. Rosalind Griffin, who runs Grif-Funs Day Care in Olathe, said she brings a group of children to Ernie Miller every week.

“They have animals that the kids wouldn’t see in their backyards, and the storytellers are so enchanting and engaging,” Griffin said.

This week was filled with enchantment. With the theme of fairytales, Postlewait dressed up as a fairy, with purple wings and a wreath of pink and purple roses in her hair.

She chooses from a variety of books for story time, but some of her favorites include “A Snake in the House,” “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything” and “Baby Bear, Baby Bear, What Do You See?”

Attendance can vary — Postlewait said that a baby animal story time drew about 150 people last month, but she’s done one for just a few kids, too.

Ultimately, Animal Tales is about learning about nature and having some fun.

“I love to see their eyes are shining with excitement. Sometimes they are so excited. They want to tell you a story about something they saw,” she said. “They are eager to share, and you know you’ve made that connection.”