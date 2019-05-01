JoCo Mental Health Center starts new program to promote infant attachment

Pre-kindergarten and first-grade students presented “The Three Little Pigs” to peers and family members this semester at Briarwood Elementary School in Prairie Village. The kids made costumes, performed on stage and created the sets and the playbill cover. Courtesy photo

Mental health initiative promotes infant attachment

The Johnson County Mental Health Center is piloting a new program aimed at strengthening parents’ relations with their babies aged 6 to 24 months while helping the children learn to regulate their behaviors and emotions.

The initiative, called Attachment & Biobehavioral Catch-Up (ABC), “is our first truly preventative program for children,” said Tim DeWeese, director of Johnson County Mental Health Center.

“We know that children who face early attachment challenges are at greater risk for behavioral, emotional and physiological problems as they age. This program helps us reduce that risk.”

ABC consists of an initial intake assessment and 10 weekly one-hour sessions in the home with the child and parents. Certified ABC clinicians provide feedback as the parents learn to nurture the child and follow the child’s lead.

The program is open to any family considered at risk, based on the parents’ history or early experiences for the infant.

“The history and experiences could be related to the parent’s trauma history or mental health history, such as post-partum depression,” said Division Director Janie Yannacito, one of the two ABC certified clinicians. “Sometimes the child might have some challenging behaviors, like colic, that make it difficult for a strong attachment to be formed.”

Another risk factor for parents is an abusive relationship or history of domestic violence, even while the mother was pregnant with the child.

“If the parent was in foster care as a child or if the parent grew up in an abusive home, the parent may have learned parenting techniques which would not foster attachment,” Yannacito said. “One example is a common belief that if you pick up your child when he or she is crying, you will spoil them. In truth, comforting a child when they need it helps to build independence and a sense of security.”

The program was developed by Mary Dozier at the University of Delaware. Yannacito and Case Manager Rachael Perez were certified in February.

The feedback given during the sessions would be helpful to any parent, Yannacito said.

“Many of these parents are used to being told what they’re doing wrong,” she said. “This program emphasizes what they’re doing right.”

Because the program is a pilot, it is offered without charge. Families or referring organizations can contact Yannacito at 913-826-1540 or Perez at 913-826-1522.

Johnson Countian of the Year announced

Frank H. Devocelle, who retired last year as president/CEO of Olathe Health Systems Inc., has been named the Johnson Countian of the Year for 2019 by the Johnson County Community College Foundation.

“Frank Devocelle is one of the most impactful visionaries in our community because of his devotion to transformational change related to health care and education,” said JCCC President Joe Sopcich. “For our college specifically, Frank was instrumental in a partnership with JCCC that resulted in the opening of the Olathe Health Education Center in 2011 that has benefited many JCCC students.”

That building houses classrooms and labs for practical nursing, neurodiagnostic technology, respiratory care and Johnson County Adult Education.

Devocelle will be honored at the JCCC Foundation’s 33rd annual Some Enchanted Evening gala on Nov. 9.

Just out of college 47 years ago, Devocelle joined Olathe Community Hospital as the assistant administrator. Four years later, he ascended to the top job.

Since then, the hospital has evolved into a 2,600-employee system that includes 60 locations in four counties, including Olathe Medical Center and Miami County Medical Center. The Olathe Medical Center campus now includes memory care at Cedar Lake Village, a cardiovascular center, a cancer center and The Birth Place with a Level II neonatal intensive care unit.

Hospital opens new building for children

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission has finished its $24 million B.E. Smith Family Center.

The center, which was to open to students on May 7, replaces two of the oldest buildings on the hospital’s Merriam campus. It includes 10 classrooms outfitted with the Variety KC Compass harness system, so children with mobility impairments can practice walking, standing and interacting with peers face to face. The system supports up to four children per classroom.

The lead donors were Doug and Nan Smith. Other seven-figure gifts came from Gary and Stephanie Goscha, the Hall Family Foundation, the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation, the Tom W. Olofson Family Foundation and the Sunderland Foundation.

“The element of inclusion – children with special needs and typically developing children learning and playing alongside each other – is what has driven Nan and me to help make this project a possibility,” said Doug Smith. “We know all the children taught here will benefit from learning from each other, and they will teach all of us adults along the way, too.”

The center also has three music therapy rooms, three feeding therapy spaces, two pools, an inclusive playground and a multisensory environment room.

Britain Development serves young children with special needs and their families. Early Learning is one of the oldest employer-based child-care centers in the country.

Parks advocate honored by national group

Nancy Wallerstein of Prairie Village will receive a national award next month recognizing her contributions to the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

Wallerstein, who served on the park system’s governing board longer than anyone before stepping down in late February after more than 20 years, is receiving the Outstanding Public Official Award from the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials.

During Wallerstein’s tenure, the county said, Johnson County acquired more than $40 million in park land; opened four new parks with 3,000 acres of green space; constructed New Century Fieldhouse; acquired and renovated the Mill Creek Activity Center and Mid-America West Sports Complex; expanded the Ernie Miller Nature Center, and constructed new dressing room and restroom buildings at The Theatre in the Park.

In addition, she helped initiate the development of the 80-acre Meadowbrook Park at Somerset Drive and Nall Avenue in partnership with Prairie Village and worked to acquire the former King Louie bowling alley, which is now the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center at 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.

Local students earn K-State’s highest scholarship

Kansas State University has awarded its most prestigious scholarship – worth $80,000 over four years – to three high school seniors, including two from Johnson County.

K-State gave Presidential Scholarships to Anastacia Mendoza of Lenexa, who attends St. James Academy, and to Nathan Hassed of Overland Park, who is from Blue Valley North High School.

After receiving 229 applications, a selection committee chose 10 finalists to interview for a general Presidential Scholarship and five students to interview for a scholarship reserved for the College of Business Administration, which was given to a student from Wentzville, Mo.

Lenexa vision plan unveiled May 14

The team behind Vision 2040 will present its plan for the future of Lenexa when the City Council meets May 14 at City Hall, 17101 W. 87th Street Parkway.

The city said five themes emerged during the months-long planning process: healthy people, inviting places, vibrant neighborhoods, integrated infrastructure and transportation, and thriving economy.

The full plan will be posted at www.lenexa.com/vision2040 after the council meeting.

Perfection on the ACT

Colby Gallup, a junior at Shawnee Mission West High School, earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT exam – something achieved by fewer than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the test.

Gallup, who aspires to a career in software development, enjoys math, science and programming classes and is a leader on his school robotics team. He is responsible for programming and designing the team’s robots.

Lenexa Art Fair this weekend

Art enthusiasts, jazz lovers and wine or beer connoisseurs will find something to like at the Lenexa Art Fair, which runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 11.

The juried show, on the civic campus at 17101 W. 87th Street Parkway, will include more than 50 artists from the region, live jazz music throughout the day, sidewalk chalk art, children’s art activities, food trucks and a wine and craft beer tasting in the evening.

Get rid of paint and chemicals

Residents from across Johnson County can dispose of old paint cans, gas and oil, chemicals, pesticides and other household hazardous waste at Olathe’s drop-off location, which is open the second Saturday of each month.

The next free event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at 1420 S. Robinson Drive. No appointment is necessary, but people should bring a photo ID and label items not in their original containers.

For a full list of acceptable items, go to olatheks.org.

Roeland Park garage sale

Bargain-hunters could find a bonanza when Roeland Park holds its citywide garage sale May 16-19. Residents won’t need a garage sale permit to hold a sale that weekend.