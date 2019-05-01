Springtime events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

Brookside art fest comes to the area 5 to 9 p.m. May 3, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5. The Kansas City Star

May 3-5

34th Brookside Art Annual: One of the metro’s largest fests, local food booths, music, artwork and children’s activities, 5 to 9 p.m. May 3, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5, 6330 Brookside Plaza.

May 4-5

Guadalupe Centers Cinco de Mayo Fiesta 2019: Food, music, local vendors, petting zoo, inflatables, also featuring an all-women Mariachi band from Texas, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 4 and noon to 9 p.m. May 5, Guadalupe Center, 1015 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez Blvd., free.

May 4

PurpleStride Kansas City 2019: Help raise awareness of pancreatic cancer, 8 a.m to 2 p.m., Frank A Theis Park, Kansas City, support.pancan.org.

Seventh Annual Troost Jazz & Soul Experience: Featuring music by local musicians, food, dancing, auction items for bid, proceeds to benefit reconciliation services, 7 to 11 p.m., The Midland, 1228 Main St., Kansas City, www.rs.3101.org.

22nd Annual Special Olympics Fundraiser: For the Johnson County Park and Recreation Districts Rangers, will include a taco dinner, a number of items from local merchants to be raffled, proceeds to help offset the costs of trips and equipment, noon to 3 p.m., Stagecoach Tavern, 9617 W. 87th St. Overland Park, $10, 913-826-3027.

May 5

Alzheimer’s Support Group Overland Park: Share information and provide support, obtain information, learn coping strategies, 4 to 5:30 p.m., St. Thomas Apostle Episcopal Church, 12251 Antioch, Overland Park, 913-831-3888.

The Overland Park Orchestra: The program features a Kansas City Premiere of “Cassini Overture,” 5 p.m., Knox Presbyterian Church, 9595 W. 95th St., Overland Park, free.

Cinco de Mayo: Party winery style, serving famous wine-o-rites, taco, food truck, live music and games, noon to 6 p.m., KC Wine Company Vineyard 7 Winery, 13875 S. Gardner Road, Olathe.

May 6-10

Cinco De Mammo: Don’t wait to get your mammogram, stop by and enjoy a margarita, giveaways and raffle prizes all week, walk in and same-day appointments, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Joseph Medical Center, 1000 Carondelet Drive, Kansas City, 816-656-2549.

May 11

Lenexa Art Fair: Browse handcrafted art from more than 50 area artists while listening to live jazz music and sipping on wine and beer, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lenexa Commons, 17101 W. 87th St., Parkway, Lenexa, www.lenexa.com/artfair.

May 15

Fourth Annual Trivia PAWsuit Night: Dinner and friendly competition of trivia, proceeds go to K9s and their handlers, 5:30 p.m., Thompson Barn, 1184 Lackman Road, Lenexa, www.going2thedogs.org

History on Tap Baseball: The great American pastime had some amazing milestones in the 1920s, hear about the Babe and his season of 54 homers, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, $5, 913-248-2360.

May 18

Fourth Annual Weston WineFest: Enjoy wine samples from 10 area wineries while enjoying live music and food, noon to 7 p.m., Pirtle Winery, 502 Spring St., Weston, $25, www.eventbrite.com.

24th Annual Turkey Festival: All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., along with pony rides, petting zoo, inflatables, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Antioch Park, shelter house #1, 6501 Antioch, Merriam.

Legislative Breakfast: Designed to inform the community and business owners, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Doubletree by Hilton Kansas City-Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, $25 members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.

May 23

50 Plus Bingo: Pineapple is the theme, event features a dozen games as well as food, prizes and fun, which will include gift certificates and more, 1:30 p.m., New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Parkway, $5 to $7, 913-826-3030.