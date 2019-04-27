Jack the dog at the top of the pack when it comes to communication skills

Jack, the great communicator, and his pack. Special to The Star

As the country begins looking around to see who deserves a spot on the ballot in next year’s big election, I should mention that my dog has earned a reputation in some circles as being quite presidential.

“Some circles,” I admit, only encompasses my wife and kids.

By “presidential,” though, I mean he’s stolen away the mantle of our 40th president. “The Great Communicator” no longer refers to Ronald Reagan, but to Jack the dog.

In some circles, at least.

I always rolled my eyes when my wife lavished that title on Jack just for rattling his bowl when he’s hungry or scratching at the door when he gets the itch to chase squirrels into their trees. But the other day, right after he scarfed down the key ingredients for a spaghetti carbonara I was fixing the family, Jack wielded his communication skills like a pro.

Anger about all the bacon and cheese that had vanished when I stepped out of the kitchen for a minute blinded me to the dog’s eloquence in the moment, so it wasn’t until one of my kids jolted me into really thinking about one of my routine parenting habits that I saw Jack knows more than your standard-issue tween about certain vital things.

That realization came as I broke up one of the routine squabbles my boys like to pepper their days with.

Around my house, if the kids’ fight gets bad enough to summon Officer Dad, they also get Judge Dad for free.

So I hollered them to a stop, barked out questions until I figured which one had started the row and then handed down my sentence: The big one had to tell the little one he was sorry.

Like I said, perfectly routine.

Until Big Brother hit me with a question: “Why do people have to apologize?”

It was interesting enough to choke back the knee-jerk “because I said so” and start me puzzling out the reasons why a ritual that feels right is, in fact, right.

Relationships are the most important things we have, I told the boy. We can’t see them or touch them, but we always sense how they run between us and we’re rarely wrong about how solid or shaky they’ll be when we need them. We don’t get far without good, solid ones, not on much that’s worthwhile.

His relationship with his brother had taken a little beating from what he’d done, I told him.

Now he had two ways to build it back to full strength. He could live a good life, long enough for his virtues to eventually outweigh his offense, or he could just recite the rebuilding spell: a meaningful “I’m sorry.”

I don’t know where Jack was during my speech. Probably sniffing through the laundry for a sock that might a new hole chewed into it.

But the dog didn’t need to hear what I said like the boys did. He’s long understood the importance of keeping in good standing with his pack.

When I was trying to cook that spaghetti, Jack had so little time to snatch the bacon and cheese off the counter that I suspect it was still sliding down his gullet as I walked back into the kitchen. But even before I noticed what he’d done, he was deep into his apology, head slung low, tail wagging in that cadence that only means “I’m sorry.”

That’s the virtue that outweighs all of Jack’s “bad dog” offenses: his haste to figure out a way back into his pack’s good graces as soon as he’s fallen out.

And seeing Jack apologize is often what prompts us to go figure out what he’s done wrong, which means he’s gotten started repairing his relationships before anyone else realizes he battered them.

The sorry shape of America’s politics probably isn’t bad enough yet to give a dog a shot on the ballot.

Still, it may be worth our time to learn what a good dog knows about getting along after he’s run off with your bacon.

Richard Espinoza is a former editor of the Johnson County Neighborhood News. You can reach him at respinozakc@yahoo.com.