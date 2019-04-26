Overland Park Orchestra, set to perform season’s final concert, a little-known secret

Nancy Clark of Lenexa and Roy Messick of Leawood play the flute and oboe, respectively, during a rehearsal of the Overland Park Orchestra. Special to The Star

For 46 years, the Overland Park Orchestra has been striking a chord in Johnson County. The symphonic group will play its last concert of the season May 5.

Featured in the concert is a new work, “Cassini Overture,” by Timothy Rolls, an assistant professor of music at Fort Hays State University. It will have its world premiere the day before in Hays, but the Overland Park Orchestra got the chance to give it a Kansas City area premiere because conductor Shah Sadikov commissioned it for the Hays Symphony Orchestra.

“This is a great opportunity for the orchestra. It’s always super exciting to present a new piece. It’s bringing it to life — nobody’s heard it before,” Sadikov said. “It’s based on the chemical elements of the meteor Cassini. I think the composer did a fantastic job at devising a very interesting sound journey.”

Also on the bill is Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 36.”

The performers are a mix of talented amateurs and retired professionals. Sitting at any given music stand could be a nurse, a college professor or a local business owner.

The members also like to give younger artists a chance to shine, usually having a student from Johnson County play a solo at one of their concerts. This year, sophomore Qi Qi from The Barstow School joined them for their February concert.

Violist Jackie Ives has been part of the group since 1975.

“The audience really responded, because she was really quite wonderful,” Ives said.

One of the greatest joys for the musicians is their annual Halloween concert, where they play spooky tunes such as Saint-Saens’ “Danse Macabre” and Mussorgsky’s “A Night on Bald Mountain.”

The musicians wear costumes and encourage parents to bring their kids, also in costume. Sometimes they partner with a dance troop to add something extra to the performance.

“It brings in a different kind of audience to hear our music,” Ives said. “It’s a chance for kids to hear classical music.”

Other collaborations they’ve done include an annual performance of “The Nutcracker” with the American Youth Ballet and a version of Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” with Christian Youth Theater Kansas City. They also work with NAVO, an arts education organization led by Sadikov.

Even with all those performances, the orchestra isn’t that well-known in the community.

“This orchestra has been around for a while, but it doesn’t seem like many people in the community in the Kansas City metro area know about them,” said Sadikov, who described the members as “very excited, enthusiastic musicians.”

The non-profit group performs at least four concerts a year, all over Overland Park. Concertmaster Vicki Hauser said the music ranges all over the spectrum, from Beethoven and Dvorak to Disney and show tunes. All concerts are free to attend.

“Anything with Tchaikovsky is my favorite, because it’s challenging, and it’s so full of pathos and different key signatures and rhythms. It’s so much fun to play,” she said.

Hauser said performing with the orchestra makes her feel energized.

“It’s just an absolute rush. There is nothing like being surrounded by a symphony, hearing the strings, the woodwind, the brass. The sound and the emotion just gets into you,” Hauser said. “You feel it from the inside out, the joy that comes from being able to perform this kind of music.”

The orchestra’s next concert is at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 5, at Knox Presbyterian Church, 9595 W. 95th St.