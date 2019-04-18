Wayside Waifs presents velvety kitty, sweet Lab

Natalie

Natalie

Age: 6 years old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Pleased to meet you! My name is Natalie. I’m a beautiful black kitty with soft, velvety fur and gorgeous green eyes that you will want to gaze into all day long.

I’m a darling girl keeping my lovely paws crossed for a calm, quiet home with a gentle, patient adopter who will give me time and space to adjust to my new environment.

I can be just a little shy at first, but I enjoy attention and love to be petted. I will let you know how much I am loving it by purring softly and making biscuits with my paws.

If you’re looking for a sweet pal, look no further!

Daisy Mae

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Hi there, I’m Daisy Mae. I am a loyal, affectionate, loving friend, once I get to know you. I’m shy and hesitant at first, though, and I just need a little extra time to know I can trust you. If you’re patient with me I’ll warm up quickly and we’ll be best friends in no time. I dream of spending my days in a home of my very own. Could that be with you?

