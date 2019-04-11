Joco 913

Bulldog mix, shiny black kitty need forever homes

By Unleashed Pet Rescue

Gumby
Gumby Jacob J. Meyer Special to The Star

Terry Flynn

Age: 7.5 years

Breed: American bulldog/boxer mix

Terry Flynn is a big fellow, but his heart is even bigger. There might not be a more affectionate dog that’s been waiting at our shelter for his forever home. Terry is always smiling and loves spending time on leisurely walks, cuddling in the grass and is great at giving big bear hugs, even though he’s just a dog.

Gumby

Age: 9 months

Breed: Domestic short hair

Gumby is a young, energetic cat that loves all of his cat friends in our cattery. This handsome fellow with his sleek black coat can usually be seen being playful as he zips around the room chasing toys. Gumby is looking for a home that understands his wild side, and that preferably has another cat or two that can be his best friends.

To learn more about Krypto, Gumby or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

