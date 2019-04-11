Joco 913
Bulldog mix, shiny black kitty need forever homes
Terry Flynn
Age: 7.5 years
Breed: American bulldog/boxer mix
Terry Flynn is a big fellow, but his heart is even bigger. There might not be a more affectionate dog that’s been waiting at our shelter for his forever home. Terry is always smiling and loves spending time on leisurely walks, cuddling in the grass and is great at giving big bear hugs, even though he’s just a dog.
Gumby
Age: 9 months
Breed: Domestic short hair
Gumby is a young, energetic cat that loves all of his cat friends in our cattery. This handsome fellow with his sleek black coat can usually be seen being playful as he zips around the room chasing toys. Gumby is looking for a home that understands his wild side, and that preferably has another cat or two that can be his best friends.
To learn more about Krypto, Gumby or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.
