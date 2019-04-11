Service set for longtime Lenexa council member, who appreciated arts and nature

Water activities will part of the fun during the open house at TimberRidge Adventure Center. Courtesy photo

Service set for longtime Lenexa council member

One of the longest-serving members of the Lenexa City Council will be remembered at a memorial service April 27.

Diane Linver, who was elected to the council in 1989 and served 28 years, died on March 2. Those who knew her are invited to the service, which will begin at 11 a.m. at City Hall, 17101 W. 87th Street Parkway

In a news release, the city said Linver had a particular interest in the arts and nature and helped facilitate the city’s growth west of Interstate 435. She supported the annexation of new areas in the 1990s, and ground was laid during her tenure for the city’s new civic campus.

Recycling Extravaganza is April 27

The cities of Overland Park, Leawood and Prairie Village are sponsoring the spring Recycling Extravaganza on April 27, where you can recycle all kinds of unwanted stuff, from appliances, books, clothes and electronics to toys, bicycles, eyeglasses, mattresses and small musical instruments.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd. in Overland Park.

Most items can be recycled for free, but fees apply to some of the bulkier electronics and TVs. Documents can be shredded for a small donation.

Yard waste or environmental hazardous material, such as paint, will not be accepted. For a complete list of rules, go to opkansas.org and click on the calendar listing.

School-based clinic marks first year

The first school-based health clinic in Johnson County, housed at Merriam Park Elementary School, observed its first anniversary with a celebration this month.

The Shawnee Mission School District has collaborated with Health Partnership Clinic to operate the clinic at 6100 Mastin St.

“This clinic is a powerful resource for achieving health equity among children by placing needed services right here at Merriam Park,” said Shelby Rebeck, director of health services for the school district.

The clinic is open only to Shawnee Mission School District students and their siblings up to 18 years old. It operates on Tuesday afternoons and Wednesday mornings, providing both physical and mental health care.

He’s tops in geography – again

For the second straight year, Wyatt Boyd has qualified for the the National Geographic GeoBee by virtue of his knowledge about the world.

Wyatt, an eighth-grader at Hocker Grove Middle School, was declared state champion at the Kansas State GeoBee, held late last month in Abilene. He won $1,000 for his efforts there.

The competition is open to students in grades four through eight. The state champions have been invited to the national competition May 19-22 in Washington D.C.

Youth basketball tourney – haircuts optional

The city Overland Park and its police department are sponsoring a free 3-on-3 basketball tournament for boys and girls in the sixth grade through their senior year in high school.

The “All Nets. No Drugs. Basketball Tournament” will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27 on the courts at City Hall, 8500 Santa Fe Drive. Each team is guaranteed three games.

Also at City Hall that day will be DJ entertainment, free haircuts for players and visits from members of the armed forces. Food trucks will be there, and meals will be provided for for registered players.

For details and registration, find the calendar listing at opkansas.org.

Tidy Town will clean up Shawnee

Tidy Town will return to Shawnee over three Saturdays this spring, allowing residents to place up to five large items like furniture, appliances, lawn mowers or carpet at the curb for disposal. The dates:

▪ April 27: For those living from Shawnee Mission Parkway to the north city limits, between Switzer Street and Interstate 435.

▪ May 4: For those living from Shawnee Mission Parkway to the south city limits, between Switzer and I-435.

▪ May 11: For those living west of I-435.

For three days on each of those weekends, the city also will open its drop-off site at Johnson Drive and Renner Road for brush and construction materials.

For a list of rules and drop site hours, visit cityofshawnee.org. Among items not accepted at either location are paint, tires, batteries, hazardous waste, gas cylinders and refrigerators with freon.

A rare look at two county parks

On April 27, the public will be able to enjoy two county park facilities that normally are available only by special arrangement:

▪ Mildale Farm in Edgerton: The farm’s Spring Community Day, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be open for exploring, arts and crafts, and fishing. The centerpiece of the farm, at 35250 W. 199th St., is an equestrian-style barn featuring peg construction and a hand-laid brick floor.

▪ TimberRidge Adventure Center in Olathe. The property, at 12300 S. Homestead Lane near Kill Creek Park, is often used for team-building events as well as reunions and other large gatherings. The open house will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with activities like kayaking, canoeing, pedal boating, hiking, fishing and archery.

Between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., people 12 and older can scale the 40-foot Hawk’s Nest Climbing Tower for free if they register in advance. Call Lysa Holladay Dvorak at 913-856-8849.

Mission citywide garage sale

The city of Mission has scheduled its citywide garage sale for May 2-4.

To be included in the published list of sales, residents should register their events by noon April 26 through the news announcement posted at missionks.org. Registrants should indicate their sale days if they want a shorter sale.

The list will be available beginning April 29 at Mission City Hall, 6090 Woodson Drive, and the Sylvester Powell, Jr. Community Center, 6200 Martway St.