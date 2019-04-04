Big-hearted terrier mix, sweet kitty looking for forever homes

Allure Courtesy photo

Krypto

Age: 7.5 years old

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Krypto is a big-hearted, older guy that’s been waiting far too long for his forever family at our shelter. Good looks, smarts and a gentle demeanor are definitely his thing, if you couldn’t just tell from his gorgeous red coat and soft eyes. Krypto would prefer a home with no other pets but loves kids and would be a great addition to any family.

Allure

Age: 2.5 years old

Breed: Domestic short haired bat

Allure is the perfect little orange-creamsicle cat who is looking for a loving home to spoil her. This beautiful feline is playful and sweet. She’s very friendly with other cats and with the proper introduction, could be best friends with a dog, too. She just loves her people, and long cat naps in the sunny spots by the window.

To learn more about Krypto, Allure or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.