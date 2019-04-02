What’s afloat in OP’s South Lake Park? A wetland that does wonders for environment

After a September morning of on-site planting was completed at South Lake Park, the city of Overland Parks’ first floating wetland was set afloat into the park’s lake by Brett Maasen, supervisor with the City of Overland Park Parks Department, (left), project manager and wildlife biologist David Nelson, and Parks Department employee Gordon Abell. Special to The Star

As spring arrives at South Lake Park, visitors might be surprised to discover a flowering garden floating across the park’s lake.

Set afloat last September, this “garden” is actually the City of Overland Park’s first floating wetland. Teeming with native plant species, such as purple- and white-flowering iris and sweet flag, this man-made buoyant structure was specifically designed to improve the lake’s persistent poor water quality.

“For the past decade, South Lake has been tested by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for high levels of toxic blue-green algae,” said Ian Fannin-Hughes, water quality specialist with the City of Overland Park.

“The floating wetland was a response and solution to this serious problem, which the city was compelled to address and resolve.”

Though the city had received these positive algal test results for the entire decade prior to 2018, 2016 proved to be an exceptionally severe year.

“After we saw a particularly harmful algal bloom in 2016, the city’s Parks and Public Works Departments began discussing the concept for the floating wetland. The idea went through several phases from 2016 through January of 2018,” Fannin-Hughes said.

Last spring, the city brought in a consultant to work on the wetland plan. David Nelson, a wildlife biologist with the construction engineering firm Alfred Benesch and Company, was project manager. He collaborated with the city on the design.

The South Lake Park wetland was designed to emulate the native wetlands that exist in the Kansas City metro region that naturally filter pollutants from area streams, rivers and lakes. Specific plant species were chosen for their tolerance to the regional climate, as well as their capability to absorb excess nutrients that create harmful algal blooms.

On Sept. 12, 2018, the South Lake Park wetland was planted and set afloat in the lake. Constructed using two 5-by-7-foot islands created from recycled plastic water bottles, the wetland was designed with plugs for 100 plants. Planted with 25 each of four different species, the mix of native Kansas wetland plants included soft rush, Frank’s sedge, blue flag iris and sweet flag.

“The sedge and rush are the primary algae treaters and also create a more natural wetland look,” said Fannin-Hughes. “The flowers from the blue flag iris and sweet flag add appeal, while improving water conditions. The flowering plants also provide food and habitat for pollinators, including monarchs, moths and hummingbirds.”

Just like other natural wetlands in the region, these plants go through a dormant phase from November to March, Fannin-Hughes noted. The foliage and flowers then return each spring and transition through growth phases into summer and fall.

Not only will the floating wetland help eliminate excessive nutrients that create harmful algal blooms, this multi-faceted project offers many additional benefits for people and the environment.

The wetland will improve the health of the water leaving the lake, which actually becomes a drinking water source farther downstream in the Missouri River. It will also help eliminate risks associated with harmful algae, improve recreational opportunities, prevent pollution, and protect surface waters in other area water sources.

“Fishers at South Lake Park are going to notice improved fishing results due to increased habitat, improved water clarity and higher oxygen levels from lack of algae,” Fannin-Hughes said. “Other park-goers will enjoy a cleaner looking lake, without a putrid smell from the algae, and they’ll experience better wildlife viewing, thanks to improved water conditions.”

This wetland is a pilot project focused on improving water quality not only at South Lake Park, but at other area parks and venues, too.

“We have a deeper-rooted plan,” said Fannin-Hughes. “Our focus is on how to manage water resources in our city and beyond.

“We live in such an interconnected region and we’re affecting the water not just in our city and region, but down the entire Missouri River watershed. It makes sense to working internally and across borders to improve the water quality.”