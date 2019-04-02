Even the trees have historic significance at new Mahaffie orchard

Tim Talbott, site manager for Mahaffie, Stacy Rugg, forester for the Olathe Parks Department, and Kathy Adams, livestock manager for Mahaffie, plant one of the first trees for the new orchard. Special to The Olathe News

A long-term plan for the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm is coming to fruition. Over the last few weeks, staff members have helped plant most of the 34 trees that will become an orchard at the historic site.

“The orchard is going to give people the opportunity to see trees through their productive life-cycle,” said Katie Lange, daily programs coordinator at Mahaffie. “When they come in the spring, they can walk beneath the flowers and see fruit forming.”

If you’ve never tasted a Limbertwig apple or a Green Gage plum, well, it’ll still be a few years before you’ll see them hanging from branches in Olathe. It will take about four years for the trees to start bearing fruit, but they should then remain fruitful for 20 to 30 years.

Lange delved into the history books to find varieties of apples, plums, peaches and cherries that might have been in the Mahaffie family’s original orchard from 1865.

One source was the agricultural census from 1878. Another place she looked was in old issues of the Olathe Mirror, a newspaper printed in the mid-19th and early 20th centuries. There’s also visual evidence of the orchard on an 1874 engraving of the property.

“There are other sources that speak to apple varieties, but since these varieties are so specific to Olathe, we thought they were our best bet,” Lange said.

Because life has changed so much in the intervening 150 years, the varieties grown at Mahaffie aren’t the same ones you’ll find at your local grocery store. That’s due, in part, to refrigeration.

“You need an apple that’s going to hang out in your attic for six months,” Lange said. “In the days before refrigerator airproof storage, how are you going to keep your apple good if you don’t want to dry it out? Some of these fall and winter varieties are especially good at that.”

To find saplings for the 19 varieties of trees, Lange had to look all over the country, ordering trees from numerous different states, from Michigan to California. For planting, they had some assistance from the Olathe Parks Department’s foresters.

She hopes to have programming where staff members and visitors help thin young fruit and harvest ripe fruit, as well as learning how people would have pressed cider, made vinegar or dried apples. Also on the agenda are demonstrations in making apple butter, applesauce and canning peaches, “all in 1860s methods, which usually involved a lot of brandy,” Lange said.

There’s also potential for programming that teams up with the Johnson County Extension Office to capitalize on a growing interest people have for growing food in their own backyards, she said.

Staff at Mahaffie is still considering what to do with the fruit once the orchard does start producing. Although the site does not have a license to sell cider, they could sell whole pieces of fruit or donate it to local food pantries. Any profit would go toward the site’s programming budget.

There will be a clearing in the middle of the orchard that the site will promote as a wedding venue, according to Tim Talbott, site manager.

For now, the orchard needs some time to grow.

“People should come and watch the trees change throughout the calendar year,” Lange said. “It’s neat to judge the passing of time with the growth of a tree.”