Wayside Waifs pets of the week include Lab mix, tabby

Conner
Age: 1 year old
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Conner is a handsome fella with soft blond fur ready for his forever family. He’s a happy, active guy who would do well with a family who can provide mental and physical exercise. He’s pretty smart and knows a few commands but he’s eager to learn more with you. Toss some treats his way and he’ll learn in no time. He’ll be a sweet and loyal pal to any family.
Poppi
Age: 2 years old
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Poppi is a darling tabby cat with striking green eyes. She’s a little on the shy side but with kindness and patience, she’ll be your best friend before you know it. She might do best in a calm home where she can relax and bird watch as she pleases. She’s a champ at using the litter box and would always monitor the house while you’re out. She’s a total package and once she joins your family, you won’t know how you lived without her.
Learn more about Conner, Poppi, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org
Comments