Lab mix, tuxedo kitty at Wayside Waifs looking for a home

Marshall
Age: 1 year old
Breed: Lab mix
Marshall is a sweet, fun pup with plenty of zest for life. He’s got a darling smile and he’s on the hunt for a forever family to spend his days with. He’d love a yard to play and romp around in. At the shelter he loves playing with other dogs and is mastering all sorts of commands. If you’re looking for a happy guy to be a life-long pal, look no further.
Maximus
Age: 3 years old
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Meet Maximus, a handsome tuxedo kitty ready to find a home of his own. Being a little shy, he might do best in a calm and quiet environment where he can roam and explore as he feels comfortable. He’ll be a loyal friend to any lucky family.
