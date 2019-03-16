Joco 913

Pit bull mix, gorgeous gray kitty stars of week at Wayside Waifs

By Wayside Waifs

March 16, 2019 02:38 PM

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Pit bull mix

Meet Pac. He’s a happy and fun-loving guy ready for his forever family. He’s a bundle of energy and would do well with a family who’s able to give him plenty of physical and mental exercise. He loves making new friends and would make a great snuggle buddy at the end of a long day.

Sampson

Age: 3 years old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Sampson is a gorgeous gray kitty with stunning green eyes. He loves to play with a wand toy and will pounce around on one for hours if you’ll let him. He’d do best in a home without small kiddos and in exchange for this small request he’d give you all the love and affection he has to offer.

Learn more about Pac, Sampson and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org

