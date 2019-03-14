Fests, events and exhibits in the Kansas City metro area

March 16
Annual St. Patrick’s Tejano Oldies Dinner and Dance: Music by Las Estrellas, DJ Bobby C, includes meal along with music, raffles and silent auction, proceeds to benefit Fiesta Hispana 2019, Guardian Angels, 4232 Mercier St., Kansas City, $15 advance, $20, 913-927-2466 or 816-807-9866.
March 16-24
“Inherit the Wind”: A play about the debated relationship between faith and science, March 16 and 23 at 7:30 p.m., March 17 and 24 at 2 p.m., The White Theatre, Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, 5801 W. 115th St. Overland Park, $14 to $30, 913-327-8054 or TheWhiteTheatre.org.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
March 17
St. Patrick’s Day Dueling Pianos: Sing, dance, drink and be Irish, sounds from the 1950s through now, 2 to 5 p.m., Holy Field Vineyard & Winery, 18807 158th St., Basehor, Kan., $7.
March 18
Johnson County Association of Retired School Personnel: Guest speaker Eric Anderson, Onward Haskell, The Making of an Indian Nations University, followed by a business meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, Asbury United Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, 913-681-2759.
March 20
Overland Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Leadership Series: Features Ed O’Malley, president and CEO, Kansas Leadership Center will share insights on career and success, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City-Overland Park, $30 members, $40 others, 913-491-3600 or cfritzwatson@opchamber.org.
Dining to Donate: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 20 percent of all lunch and dinner sales will be donated to the good works of the sisters, Jaspers, 1201 W 103rd St., Kansas City, 816-941-6600 or jasperskc.com.
Goldenberg Duo Concert: Susan is a violinist with the Kansas City Symphony. William, her brother, is a professor of piano, noon, Spencer Museum of Art, 1301 Mississippi Ave., Lawrence, free, 785-864-4710.
March 21
Ostomy Support Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Turning Point, 8900 State Line Road, Suite 240, Overland Park, 913-588-8004 or ostomy@kumc.edu.
Goldenberg Duo Concert: Susan is a violinist with the Kansas City Symphony. William, her brother, is a professor of piano, 12:10 p.m., University of St. Mary, 4100 S. Fourth, Walnut Room, Leavenworth, free, 800-752-7043.
March 23
Legislative Breakfast: Designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information between the business community and the Johnson County state legislative delegation. Discussion on issues and current updates, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City-Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.
March 24
Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast: Proceeds to benefit Christ the King School eighth-grade graduation, 8 a.m. to noon, Darvin Hall, 7846 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, Kan.
April 6
Frida Style Exhibition Premiere: Features live music, cocktails, food, performance by Vanessa Severo who portrays Frida Kahlo, 6 to 10 p.m., Powell Gardens, 1609 NW U.S. Highway 50, Kingsville, $50, 816-697-2700.
April 9
Evangelical Society Lecture: The Rev. Kevin M. Watson, the featured guest speaker, will focus on Christian formation and discipleship from a Wesleyan perspective, 11 a.m., Wesley Covenant Chapel, Saint Paul School of Theology, 13720 Roe Ave., Building C, Leawood, 913-253-5023.
April 13
I am hope Benefit: Evening Under the Stars, AM Dom Foundation presents a silent auction, appetizers, cash bar, live music and door prizes, proceeds to benefit families that have children receiving cancer treatment at metro hospitals, I AM Dom helps families who have children on the oncology unit of Children’s Mercy and are having financial difficulties, 6 to 11 p.m., Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kan., $20 to $50, eventbrite.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
Comments