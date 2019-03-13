Road improvements coming near Paragon Star

Bond money for roads near Paragon Star
A $31 million bond will help pay for the construction of a new four-lane diverging diamond intersection at View High and I-470.
The money is also slated to build roads and bridges within the Paragon Star development and add additional improvements to View High. The financing is the next step in the development of almost 200 acres at Paragon Star, a sports complex featuring 10 artificially turfed and lighted sports fields.
The area is planned to include a commercial village and entertainment district as well as boutique retail, multifamily housing, office and hotels. Paragon Star straddles the boundary of Lee’s Summit and Kansas City, although much of the initial phase will be developed in Lee’s Summit. Projected development costs for Paragon Star’s first phase are $260 million.
Film screening and panel discussion
Lee’s Summit CARES is presenting a screening and panel discussion for parents and teens. The film “Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution” addresses coming-of-age in a hookup culture, including the normalization of attitudes toward sexual violation and the struggle against conceptions of gender and sexuality shaped by the media by following a group of college students on spring break. The Netflix documentary director Benjamin Nolot and a national expert featured in the film, Donna Freitas, will be on hand to participate in a discussion with the audience after the viewing.
The event will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 31 at MCC-Longview Metropolitan Community College’s Education Center. Because of the mature content of the film, children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Lee’s Summit Engineering Excellence
An eye for the future is earning the City of Lee’s Summit a 2019 Engineering Excellence award. The American Council of Engineering Companies is recognizing three major projects which solved complex problems and are positioning the city well for future growth.
Among the projects were improvements at the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport, which include a 1,500-foot expansion and widening of the main runway to allow for heavier corporate air travel. The other two projects were both highway improvements. One at the interchange of U.S. 50 and Route 291 combine the use of a roundabout and a diverging diamond interchange to increase safety for both motorists and pedestrians. A series of roundabouts and an extended highway outer road system at U.S. 50 and Blackwell Road improves access for all residents and encourages economic growth in the area.
Sing this summer
The Summer Singers of Lee’s Summit wants your voice. The summer-only community chorus will begin rehearsals in June to prepare a program of favorites from one of music’s golden eras. They will sing the Requiem of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. There is no audition required for membership in the chorus. Participation is open to all adults and mature youth. Tuition for the Summer Singers of Lee’s Summit is $90, or $80 if paid by May 1. The tuition covers the cost of staff, music scores, royalties, programs, orchestral musicians, promotion and concert production expenses. Scholarships are available.
Lee’s Summit Symphony performance
The Lee’s Summit Symphony will present a Symphonic Seasons concert at 7 p.m. March 23 in the Pavilion at John Knox Village. The spring concert features the work of Vivaldi, Rimsky-Korsakov, Copeland and Gershwin. The concert will also feature a selection from “The Greatest Showman.” Tickets are available in advance at both Lee’s Summit Hy-Vee locations and at the Price Chopper stores at Lakewood and Raintree Lake or online at lssymphony.org.
Art reception
A new exhibit on display at the Lee’s Summit City Hall Lobby features the work of 15 artists. The “On the Road” exhibit is a regional showcase of work from “Best of Missouri Hands” members. The organization is a statewide non-profit dedicated to the development and recognition of Missouri’s arts and artisans. The exhibit will be on display until May 24.
New storage unit special use permit
The Lee’s Summit City Council gave initial approval to a preliminary development plan and special-use permit for an indoor climate controlled storage facility, located at 920 N.E. Deerbrook St. Attic Storage would consist of 583 units, with 24/7 access for tenants. The storage facility is designed to look like office space. City Council will hear a second reading of the ordinance at a later City Council meeting.
New LS EDC director of business development
Tina Chance has is the new director of business development for the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council. Chance has worked since 2015 handling operations and marketing for the organization. She was marketing and operations manager before the promotion. Chace was born and raised in Lee’s Summit and graduated from Lee’s Summit High School.
