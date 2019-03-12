Two feline pals waiting for forever home

Tucker and Tori
Age: 3 and 6
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Tucker and Tori are two sweet kitties ready for a forever home. They’re best pals and must be adopted together. Tucker is a little shy and Tori’s a spunky, outgoing girl. They complement each other nicely. They’d love to spend their days in a home with you where they can play and lounge around. If you’re looking for a dynamic duo, they’re the cats for you.
Helena
Age: 1
Breed: Labrador mix
Helena is a gorgeous pup looking for her forever family. She’s got beautiful, brown fur and darling, golden eyes. She can be a little reserved in new situations but warms up quickly. She might do well in a home with other canines who can help her gain confidence. It’s always fun to have a friend to play with. She dreams of a family to share all her love with. Could that be you?
