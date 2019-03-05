Mahaffie’s Winter at the Farm teaches kids about life in the 1860s

Steam billowed through the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm barn Feb. 23 as a small group of children and adults watched volunteer and staff re-enactors scalding a hog in water boiled on an open fire just outside the open door.
It’s all part of the annual Winter on the Farm day, where volunteers show off wintertime chores, 1860s style.
“I think because we tend to stay indoors during winter, people forget that farming is a year-round activity,” Woodall said. “It’s a neat way to see how we use some of those smaller buildings, like the smokehouse for ham. We don’t get to showcase that on a regular basis.”
To make it as close to what the real Mahaffie family would have done as possible, staff members researched the agricultural census to find out that the Mahaffies raised Berkshire hogs.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Although they do strive for historical accuracy, scheduling issues made it more practical to hold the hog butchering in February when it really would have happened in November, said Alexis Woodall, events coordinator at Mahaffie.
Some of the kids in the barn even got their hands dirty. Kansas City residents Rachel Johnston, 7, and Eva Johnston, 10, helped scrape the dark bristle from the hog’s skin.
“The best part was when they skinned it,” said 9-year-old Kylie Kopriva of Gardner. “(I learned) that this is nasty but cool.”
After wiring the hog’s front legs to a special bar connected to a rope, the re-enactors hoisted the animal in the air and dipped it into a barrel of hot water.
Once they finished cleaning the animal, Bob Quist demonstrated how the Mahaffies would have butchered it, explaining why one would cut in certain places. Quist, a contracted re-enactor from Minnesota, also explained what each of the organs of the hog were.
“We’re basically showing process from start to finish,” Woodall said. “They would have used most of parts of animals.”
“Our kids wouldn’t be exposed to farm life like this unless you could come out to Mahaffie and do something like this. It’s not for everyone, but for kids who are curious, it’s good to show them what it’s like,” said Olathe resident Zac Lavicky.
For the more squeamish visitors — or those who wanted to be out of the cold — site guide Madison Simon offered a demonstration of an authentic cook stove in the cellar of the Mahaffie house.
“The nice thing is that when people go into the cellar of the Mahaffie house, they’ll still get the smell of whatever’s being cooked on the cook stove that day and involve their senses in the history,” Woodall said.
On the sweeter side, Mary Talbott stirred about 40 gallons of maple sap gathered from trees at Olathe Memorial Cemetery over a very smoky open fire. She estimated it would take seven hours to boil it all down to one gallon of maple syrup.
The recent freeze and thaw cycle is actually very good for maple sap production, she said.
Authenticity to 19th century farming impressed Nels Anderson, who was visiting from Topeka with his wife and daughter.
“It’s the first place in the entire country I’ve seen oxen in use,” Anderson said. “They were really engaged in the old-timey ways.”
Comments