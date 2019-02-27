Artifact travels from France to Johnson County
Using a metal detector in a farm field near the French community of Glonville, a man named Jean Claude Fonderflick unearthed a World War I-era identification disc issued to soldiers at that time.
The disc, similar to today’s dog tags, belonged to a Johnson County man who later became a Kansas legislator and served 41 days as governor. The disc is on display through May 11 at the Johnson County Museum, 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.
After cleaning the disc, Fonderflick conducted an online search for its owner, Frank L. Hagaman. Several hits came up for Johnson County Museum items on www.jocohistory.org, so he asked a friend in the United States to contact the museum, according to the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.
Researchers positively identified the disc as belonging to Hagaman, who survived World War I, worked as a lawyer in Fairway and served three terms in the legislature starting in the late 1930s. He was elected lieutenant governor in 1948, and briefly governed the state after Gov. Frank Carlson was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1950.
Because the museum has a collection of photographs, documents and objects relating to Hagaman, the finder decided to donate the ID disc to the museum. It is on display in a temporary exhibit called “The Turbulent Twenties.”
Merriam police chief to retire
After 32 years with the city, Merriam Police Chief Michael Daniels will retire on April 1.
Daniels began his tenure as a patrol officer in 1987, advanced through the ranks and became chief in 2014.
He is a past president of the Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Association and the Johnson County Police Chiefs and Sheriffs Association, the city said. He’s also been a member of the Kansas City Metro Squad board of directors, the Kansas Amber Alert adviser board, the Sunflower House multi-disciplinary team and — as a lead supervisor and chief liaison — the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team.
In Merriam, Daniels brought back the police bicycle unit and was committed to having officers attend every city event and connect with students at Merriam Park and Crestview elementary schools.
“Law enforcement is an outstanding career, and I’m glad to have been part of it for the last 32 years,” Daniels said.
Faidley wins Roeland Park council seat
Voters have chosen Jan Faidley to succeed Becky Fast on the Roeland Park City Council.
Faidley garnered 80 percent of the 95 votes cast in a special election Feb. 26, according to returns. Her opponent was Courtney Craig.
The vacancy was created when Fast was elected to the Johnson County Commission.
Merriam council member resigns
A Merriam City Council member has resigned, and March 27 is the application deadline for those who want to replace him.
The council last week accepted the resignation of Robert Weems, who is moving out of Merriam after representing the city’s northernmost ward since 2015.
Anyone seeking appointment to the Ward 1 seat must submit a letter of interest and statement of qualifications to the city clerk by 4:30 p.m. on March 27.
Candidates must be registered voters in the ward at the time of appointment. The documents can be submitted in person or by mail to Merriam City Hall, 9001 W. 62nd St. The statement of qualifications form can be found at merriam.org.
Guidance for budding genealogists
A free genealogy event for beginners is scheduled for March 9 at the Johnson County Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St. in Overland Park.
The National Genealogy Day Resource Fair, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will offer tours of the genealogy area, as well as instruction on ancestry research. Visitors can pick up a genealogy starter kit and get individual help from members of the Johnson County Genealogical Society.
To ensure the library has enough starter kits, those attending are asked to register through the events calendar at jocolibrary.org or by calling 913-826-4600.
