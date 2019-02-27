Playful pup, peppy kitty looking for forever home

Ashton
Age: 6 months old
Breed: Shepherd mix
Ashton is a handsome pup ready for his forever home. He’s bright, happy and full of love. He already knows “sit” and is eager to please. If you toss some treats his way, he’ll master all sorts of commands in no time. He loves playing with other pups but can also entertain himself when he needs. If you’re looking for a sweet and loyal pup to go through life with, look no further.
Dee
Age: 12 years old
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Meet Dee. Don’t let her age fool you. She’s got plenty of pep in her step and she’s ready to spend her days in her own home. She likes to play with toys and would enjoy snuggling up next to her favorite person. Could that be you?
Learn more about Ashton, Dee, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org!
