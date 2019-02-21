K-9 units in Johnson County have a nose for crime

Jordy, Loki, Odin, Apollo and Champ have a tough job. These furry fellas may look cute, but their job calls on them to find contraband, seek out explosives and catch criminals.
The dogs — mostly German Shepherds or Belgian Malinois — are part of network of area city and county law enforcement K-9 units. With the rank PSD — police service dog — these intelligent and highly trained canines play a crucial role for officers working to keep the public safe.
Overland Park, one of several cities in Johnson County that use dogs on the police force, has had a K-9 unit since the 1990s.
“The K-9s do a wide variety of tasks,” said officer Kelly Hasz, Overland Park Police Department’s K-9 Unit supervisor.
“They do drug and explosives detection. They are used to track violent felons who have fled a crime scene on foot. The dogs can also be used for article searches, such as looking for a gun or other item a suspect might have discarded.”
Overland Park’s dogs typically come from either the Netherlands or Holland. Each dog costs about $10,000.
“We budget for the dogs and have had citizens donate money for the purchase of a dog,” Hasz said.
Both officer and dog go through an extensive 10-week training course through the Kansas Highway Patrol before being certified as a team. In addition, the Overland Park unit trains eight hours weekly to maintain proficiency.
Officer Ben Hardin joined the police department in 2003. He’s been part of the K-9 unit since 2008.
“It was something I have always been interested in,” Hardin said.
Hardin’s current canine partner is PSD Jordy, a narcotics detection dog. The two are together around the clock as Hardin takes Jordy home at the end of their shift. The other dogs in the unit include Gus and Odin, who are also drug detection canines, and Apollo, who is trained to detect explosives.
“The handler responds on calls for service just as any other patrol officer. They are always available when the need arises for K-9,” Hasz said. “The explosives canine does a lot of protective sweeps. Those can be for when a high level dignitary comes to town or when there has been a threat of a suspicious package.”
Dogs work seven to eight years before they are retired. Then the city begins the process of acquiring a new dog. Hasz said these specially trained members of the department are very important.
The skills the dogs add to the department are valuable, Hasz said, and include sniffing out drugs no human nose could detect.
“The dogs are a huge officer-safety asset as they can apprehend an armed suspect without putting the officer in harm’s way.”
A ‘green’ dog for Roeland Park
Roeland Park established its canine unit last summer, bringing on board PSD Rango, whose human partner is Sgt. Cory Honas. Rango came from Slovak Republic. He’s a crossbreed between a Czech Shepherd and a Belgian Malinois.
“Rango was a ‘green’ dog when we purchased him, meaning he didn’t have any training at that time,” Honas said. “Because I was able to train our dog with the Lenexa Police Department, we were able to purchase Rango for $9,000.”
Roeland Park funded the purchase of Rango through donations from the community.
“The number one reason we established our K-9 Unit is for officer safety,” Honas said. “Rango is a dual-purpose patrol canine trained in narcotics detection, criminal tracking, criminal apprehension, building and area searches, and article searches.”
Honas and Rango train weekly and work with other K-9 teams in the area, including in Shawnee, Bonner Springs, Gardner and Kansas City, Kan. The new Roeland Park K-9 unit also helps other communities when needed.
K-9 units are also part of law enforcement across the state line, including the Kansas City Police Department and in Cass County, where the Sheriff’s Office has two dogs, Loki and Champ.
“The primary goal of the K-9 unit is to aggressively work criminal interdiction, said Lt. Nicholas Sack, who oversees the unit in Cass County. “In particular, the K-9 units place their enforcement efforts on the interstate and highways to reduce motor vehicle drug trafficking. They also aid in locating lost or missing persons in emergency situations and they protect officers and citizens in building searches,” he said.
Deputies Adam Messmer and Steve Valentich went through a six-week program to learn how to work with their dogs. Like the others, Valentich’s dog Champ and Messmer’s dog Loki live with their handlers so they can be on call at all times.
Sack said the most challenging thing about having a K-9 unit is picking the right handler.
“If we could give every deputy a K-9 partner we would, but that’s just not possible,” he said. “Having to pick the right deputy is tough because we have so many hardworking men and women who would do a fantastic job in the position, but we only have so many K-9 spots to fill.”
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has loaned the canine teams to other law enforcement agencies both inside and outside of the county. Sack said there are a number of situations in which these furry detectives can make the difference.
“The K-9s are primarily used for their ability to locate items or people that we normally wouldn’t be able to find or that would take dozens of deputies hundreds of man hours to find,” he said.
Next to join the K-9 ranks is the Raymore Police Department, which is slated to bring its unit on line in a few months.
And handlers of the dogs say the department is sure to enjoy working with its canine pros.
Honas, a 19-year veteran of Roeland Park’s department, has been working with his canine partner for nine months. He said police service dogs are a critical tool for preventing and fighting crime.
“A police canine performs many tasks, most of which a human can not do,” Honas said.
