So how are those New Year’s resolutions going?

Coming up on the end of February 2019, how are you doing with those New Year’s resolutions? I’ve not even attempted to come up with any the last few years.
Why set myself up for more disappointment in the world. It’s my way to stay positive and happy by thumbing my nose at the year gone past.
If we all could take away the “years” part, life might seem more enjoyable overall. I know it’s part of how we measure things, such as calendars and months because of something involving the sun or the moon; but as I see it, the labeling of years only gives you a set time frame to blame.
(Rocking and reminiscing on the front porch) “Remember the 1930s and how there wasn’t any food or jobs, Norman?”
“Yeah, that was a pretty bad time, Pearl. Pretty bad time…”
“Norman, remember when the country used to get along and there was no fighting or hatred, and neighbors respected each other’s differences?”
“When was that?”
“Hmmm. Don’t know, I reckon.” (They keep quietly rocking reflecting for a bit.)
“That’ll be a great year, Pearl…”
Won’t it though...
Back in the late 1800s, when Laura Ingalls Wilder was frolicking down hills of prairie flowers, I can imagine the simplicity of life was good for the soul. People weren’t rushing around focused on deadlines, and eyes glued to their computer watches.
When the sun came up, it was time to get work done. No distractions from Harriet Oleson texting you twice a day about her new shipment of Cornstick molds and fine bolts of fabric that came in to the Oleson’s General Store. You could get things done as a family or community, and when it was time to eat, you ate. When the sun went down, it was time to sleep.
Granted I love my electronics in a 2019 “healthy way,” but I grew up without them just fine. What would happen to families around the world if they put down their phones and ear pods, and actually began to talk to each other again? Aloud.
Growing up in the 1970s, dinnertime was such a fun time at my house. We’d politely debate everything from fashion, to the arts, to education. And if we needed to know if there were really such a thing as Gypsies living in America, we’d reach for the nearby 1962 set of encyclopedias.
Those were also the days when no one could argue with the writers of research materials. There was no trolling, outward hatred or name-calling in the comment section. People just didn’t do that face-to-face. Politeness usually prevailed.
Did you hear that the word “politeness” is being removed from the dictionary? Nor did I, but it feels like it’s getting close to being replaced by “hangry” and “adorbs.” You read it here first.
So what does all this ranting have to do with New Year’s resolutions? Nothing. I said I didn’t come up with any, but thought some of you might like a reminder to pick up where you left off with your January 1 tipsy declarations. Now isn’t that just adorbs?
Stacey Hatton can be reached at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.
