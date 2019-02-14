Joco 913

Siberian Husky, pretty gray kitty ready for homes

By Wayside Waifs

February 14, 2019 09:20 PM

Age: 11 months old

Breed: Siberian Husky mix

Platinum is a happy pup ready for a forever home. She’s a smart dog and would benefit from a family who is able to help her learn commands and tricks. She’s active and would likely be a good match with someone who’s active. She’s incredibly sweet and loves to be around people. If you’re looking for a new family member, she might just be the dog for you.

Age: 12 years old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Darcey is a sweet kitty with soft gray and white fur. She’s about 12 years old but don’t let her age fool you. She’s got plenty of pep in her step and she’s ready to spend her golden years in her very own home. She enjoys strutting her stuff around the cat adoption area and greets everyone she meets with a purr and a headbutt. She dreams of spending her days lounging and bird watching.

Learn more about Platinum, Darcey, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org

