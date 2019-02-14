Siberian Husky, pretty gray kitty ready for homes

Platinum
Age: 11 months old
Breed: Siberian Husky mix
Platinum is a happy pup ready for a forever home. She’s a smart dog and would benefit from a family who is able to help her learn commands and tricks. She’s active and would likely be a good match with someone who’s active. She’s incredibly sweet and loves to be around people. If you’re looking for a new family member, she might just be the dog for you.
Darcey
Age: 12 years old
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Darcey is a sweet kitty with soft gray and white fur. She’s about 12 years old but don’t let her age fool you. She’s got plenty of pep in her step and she’s ready to spend her golden years in her very own home. She enjoys strutting her stuff around the cat adoption area and greets everyone she meets with a purr and a headbutt. She dreams of spending her days lounging and bird watching.
Learn more about Platinum, Darcey, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org
