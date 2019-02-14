Blue Valley adds 5 minutes to school day

Blue Valley adds minutes to school day
Starting next week, Blue Valley parents will have an extra five minutes each day before they need to pick up their kids.
Because of the “unprecedented” number of snow days, the district will end the school day five minutes later starting on Feb. 25. The high schools will start five minutes earlier as well.
In addition, the district is converting April 22 from a teacher training day to an instructional day when school is in session.
The district said the changes are being made in an effort to conclude the academic year before Memorial Day, “a longstanding priority of staff and families.” The last day of school won’t be announced until after spring break.
Roeland Park sculpture named
The Jorge Blanco sculpture commissioned for Roeland Park’s R Park now has a name, chosen from among 117 entries in a naming contest.
After members of the Arts Advisory Committee and Citizens Sculpture Work Group voted on all the submissions, the top five names were submitted to sculptor Blanco, who made the final choice, “See Red Run!”
Roeland Park resident Judy Hyde submitted the winning entry.
“Because R Park was the site of Roeland Park Elementary School and because the school was built in the 1950s, I was reminded of the “Dick and Jane” series of early readers from the 1930s-1950s. Since I was a student in those years, and since our daughter attended Roeland Park Elementary, the title seemed like a natural fit.”
Installation of the sculpture is scheduled for May in the park, 5535 Juniper Drive.
Life-saving skills put to use
The Shawnee Mission School District recently profiled three students who already have used life-saving skills they learned in the district’s Signature Programs:
▪ Because she is dyslexic, Shawnee Mission South senior Avery Daugherty was getting help with her ACT exam from retired teacher Bill Miller. But instead of reading the next test question, Miller was staring into space.
Daugherty, a medical health science student, knew what questions to ask a suspected stroke victim. When he gave vague responses, Daugherty dialed 911, rode in the ambulance with him to the hospital and waited for his wife to arrive. She stayed in his line of vision as his “safe person” among the responding strangers.
Miller later learned he had seizure and has since helped Daugherty complete the test.
▪ Running into a restaurant where Shawnee Mission North senior Karen Henriquez was working as a hostess, a guest told her that a patron was on the ground outside.
Henriquez, also a medical health science student, went outside, took the woman’s pulse, found that her eyes were dilated and noticed she was wearing socks and a wristband from a hospital. She talked calmly to the patron, whose son called 911.
Before leaving, the son came to the host desk to thank Henriquez for her efforts.
▪ While working at a sandwich shop, Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Noah Goodwin sprang into action when an older man entered and said he didn’t know where he was. Before calling 911, Goodwin offered the man a seat and a bottle of water and asked questions to assess the situation.
A student in Project Blue Eagle, Goodwin aspires to be a firefighter.
Special election is next week
Voters in Roeland Park’s Ward 1 will go to the polls Feb. 26 to fill the City Council seat vacated by Becky Fast, who is now a Johnson County commissioner.
Jan Faidley and Courtney Craig are running for the position. Advance voting already has begun.
National Day of Unplugging
Did you know that there is a National Day of Unplugging? It’s a 24-hour respite from devices and technology, which is scheduled this year from sundown to sundown, March 1-2.
The Overland Park Arboretum invites the unplugged to wander around March 2 on its grounds at 8909 W. 179th St., where guests can put their cell phones to bed in miniature sleeping bags (while supplies last).
The event lasts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and comes with the price of admission, which is $3 for those 13 and older and $1 for children 6 to 12. Admission is free for those 5 and under.
