A look at closures on Presidents Day

Gardner Edgerton names Teachers of the Year
The Gardner Edgerton School District has chosen its elementary and secondary Teachers of the Year:
▪ Mandi Hodo, the reading specialist at Nike Elementary School for the last two years, is the elementary honoree.
A 12-year school district employee, Hodo previously taught fifth grade at Wheatridge Middle School and first and second grade at Nike. She has served on several school and district leadership teams and has been a cooperating teacher with MidAmerica Nazarene and Baker universities.
▪ Recognized at the secondary level is Sarah VanDeBerghe, communications teacher at Pioneer Ridge Middle School for the last six years. For three years before that, she taught fifth grade at Pioneer Ridge.
To promote acceptance for all students, VanDeBerghe has led building-wide efforts such as “Walk the Track for Autism” in 2017 and “Step Up for Down Syndrome” in 2018. She also is district trainer for nonviolent crisis intervention.
Seminar addresses finances for special-needs families
The meeting, sponsored by Olathe Public Schools Special Services Site Council, begins at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Instructional Resource Center, 14090 Black Bob Road.
Kacy Seitz and Debbie Niemann, financial advisers with Northwestern Mutual, will address topics such as creating a special-needs plan and protecting benefits and services. Each presenter has a child with special needs, and their specialty is helping families prepare for two generations of financial security.
No RSVP is required, but sign language and Spanish interpreters can be requested by calling Sally Boyd at 913-780-8170 at least three days before the seminar.
Focus: African-American literature
A two-part event next week in Olathe will allow attendees to share poetry, literary excerpts and original works by African-American authors.
It’s part of the National African-American Read-In, which is billed as the country’s first event dedicated to diversity in literature.
The local Read-In will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Olathe Downtown Library, 201 E. Park St., and from 4 to 6:30 p.m.Feb. 21 at MidAmerica Nazarene University’s Mabee Learning Commons, 2030 E. College Way.
