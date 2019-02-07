Joco 913

Wayside Waifs offers sweet pup, beautiful rabbit as pets of week

By Wayside Waifs

February 07, 2019 05:55 PM

Luna
Moana

Age: 1

Moana is a beautiful rabbit ready to hop her way into your heart. She’s got gorgeous black fur and adorable eyes. She’s a typical rabbit and loves to eat fresh veggies and hop around. Since bunnies are social animals, she’d love to have a family who will give her playtime and attention.

She’s known to do well with kiddos and would make a great addition to your family.

Luna

Age: 4

Breed: Chihuahua

Luna is a sweet pup ready to settle down with her forever family. She’s completely housebroken and behaves well in a home setting. Her foster mom has all sorts of great things to say about her. Luna would likely do well in a home with another dog who could help her gain confidence as she adjusts to a new environment.

Learn more about Moana, Luna, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org

