Wayside Waifs offers sweet pup, beautiful rabbit as pets of week

Moana
Age: 1
Moana is a beautiful rabbit ready to hop her way into your heart. She’s got gorgeous black fur and adorable eyes. She’s a typical rabbit and loves to eat fresh veggies and hop around. Since bunnies are social animals, she’d love to have a family who will give her playtime and attention.
She’s known to do well with kiddos and would make a great addition to your family.
Luna
Age: 4
Breed: Chihuahua
Luna is a sweet pup ready to settle down with her forever family. She’s completely housebroken and behaves well in a home setting. Her foster mom has all sorts of great things to say about her. Luna would likely do well in a home with another dog who could help her gain confidence as she adjusts to a new environment.
Learn more about Moana, Luna, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org
