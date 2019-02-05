Joco 913

Lap cat, sweet pup take Wayside Waifs’ spotlight

By Wayside Waifs

February 05, 2019 12:00 AM

Minnie
Age: 5

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Minnie’s friends at Wayside Waifs say that she’s a sweet and social lap cat. She’ll walk right up to you, hop in your lap and curl up for a little snooze. She loves to chase a laser dot and will pounce around on a wand toy. She would be a great addition to any home.

Harley

Age: 6

Breed: Shepherd mix

Harley is a smart pup ready for his forever home. He’s sweet and friendly. He loves to meet new people. He knows “sit,” “shake” and “fown” and would love to learn even more commands with you. He does well on a leash and enjoys exploring the great outdoors

Learn more about Minnie, Harley, and all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org

