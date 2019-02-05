Lap cat, sweet pup take Wayside Waifs’ spotlight

Minnie
Age: 5
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Minnie’s friends at Wayside Waifs say that she’s a sweet and social lap cat. She’ll walk right up to you, hop in your lap and curl up for a little snooze. She loves to chase a laser dot and will pounce around on a wand toy. She would be a great addition to any home.
Harley
Age: 6
Breed: Shepherd mix
Harley is a smart pup ready for his forever home. He’s sweet and friendly. He loves to meet new people. He knows “sit,” “shake” and “fown” and would love to learn even more commands with you. He does well on a leash and enjoys exploring the great outdoors
Learn more about Minnie, Harley, and all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org
Comments