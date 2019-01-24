Fests, events and exhibits in the Kansas City metro area

Feb. 2
Third Annual Souperbowl of Caring: Non-perishable food items, plus household paper goods, will be accepted from 3 to 5 p.m., also a community dinner of homemade soup, salad, bread and dessert, all are wecome, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 100 West Red Bridge Road, Kansas City, 816-942-1866 or 913-313-0250.
Feb. 2 - 17
Cabaret: music by Kansas City’s John Kander and his partner, Fred Ebb. The musical takes place in 1931 Berlin, a time of political unrest in the country. The economy has been destroyed and millions of unemployed roam the streets. The White Theater, 5801 W. 115th St. Overland Park, $14 to $30, 913-327-8054.
Feb. 5
KCCAT Support Group: For friends and family of individuals with anxiety disorders, get information about and improve your understanding, 6 to 7 p.m., Kansas City Center of Anxiety Treatment, 10555 Marty St., Overland Park, Suite 100, 913-649-8820, ext. 117 or groups@kcanxiety.com.
Feb. 7
Chocolate for the Heart: Class on easy-to-make recipes and the health benefits of chocolate, participants will enjoy testing, hands-on cooking along with educational presentation and creative gift ideas, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Saint Luke’s Muriel I. Kauffman Women’s Heart Center Conference room, $25, 816-932-5784 or lschubert@saintlukeskc.org.
Feb. 9
Valentine Dance: Teamsters Hispanic Caucus of Kansas City invites you to a fundraiser benefit, entertainment includes Stranded in The City, Mariachi Aguila de Kansas City and Picante and DJ Munch, dinner, 5 to 8 p.m. dinner, 8 to 11:30 p.m. dance, Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kan., $20 advance, $25, 913-708-2368 or 913-208-8860.
Feb. 9-10
Chocolate Fountain fun at KC Wine Co: Join in at the annual Valentine’s celebration for a chocolate wine pairin and chocolate fountain, noon to 6 p.m., KC Wine Co. Vineyard and Winery, 13875 S. Gardner Road, Olathe.
Feb. 16-17
67th Tony Aguirre Latino Men’s Basketball Tournament: Three games guaranteed, $300 per team, registration deadline, Feb. 10, Hy-Vee Arena, 816-589-3769, 816-421-1015, ext. 101 or www.guadalupecenters.org.
Feb. 16
Legislative Breakfast Series: Designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., $25 members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.
Feb. 19
Mayor’s State of the City: Join Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach as he presents the annual State of the City, registration due by Feb. 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, $35 members, $45 others, 913-491-3600 or cfritzwatson@opchamber.org.
Provisions and Preparations: Food along the Oregon Trail, look at the food pioneers carried as they headed West, try out some of the recipes over a campfire, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Mahaffie Stagecoach, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, $5, 913-971-5111 or www.mahaffie.org.
Feb. 23
Pancakes with the Presidents: Enjoy pancakes with George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, admission includes a picture, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Mahaffie Stagecoach, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, $8, 913-971-5111 or www.mahaffie.org.
Winter on the Farm: Work on the farm is year-round, weather permitting, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mahaffie Stagecoach, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, $7 adults, $5 children 5 to 11, 913-971-5111 or www.mahaffie.org.
Feb. 28
Catholic Education Foundation Art Event: The event includes appetizers, drinks, an art auction along with work from professional and student artists, proceeds to benefit CEF Futures Guardian Angel Scholarship fund, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Boulevard Brewing Company, 2501 Southwest Blvd. Kansas City, 913-721-1574.
March 1
Family Fun Night: Family activities, including swimming, and arts and crafts, all ages invited, 10 and under must be accompanied with an adult, 5 to 8 p.m., Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, 6200 Martway St., Mission, free.
March 21
Ostomy Support Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Turning Point, 8900 State Line Road, Suite 240, Overland Park, 913-588-8004 or ostomy@kumc.edu.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
