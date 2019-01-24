The plans that work, even when they don’t

The plan: Two children in less than two years.
Unlike most plans my husband and I have had, this one worked. I will admit that the plan of my heart was to have them share a birthday, and I’m probably in a minority for being ridiculously bummed when I learned my first pregnancy wasn’t a two-fer.
Still, we did have two kids less than two years apart…and six years later we added an addendum to the original plan and called him Noah.
The two-kids-in-two-years plan worked well. We had two little ones in diapers at the same time, then they stair-stepped potty training.
They modeled skills and behavior for each other and enjoyed the same type of activities at the same time. The addendum child worked well, too, and the older two accepted him as if he was their own (a behavior the first one had modeled for the second.)
This taught me that whatever order, whatever timing, whatever gender you get will work out, even if it’s not according to plan.
The plan: Quit day job to stay home with the kids. Another plan that worked.
We moved out of state when our first child was a month old. That move was followed by three more in the next year and a half. Had I attempted to find full-time, paid work, I would have had to quit to move for my husband’s better paying career.
Thirteen years later, when the last kid went off to kindergarten and I was ready to return to my career, the industry I had worked in had changed so much, and I had such a huge employment gap, that I had to ask myself, “Now what?”
This was not in the plan.
Then a hobby slowly morphed into a career that didn’t exist when I had left the workforce. This taught me that the best plan, when none seems apparent, is to keep my mind and options open, explore, and never stop learning.
The plan: Two kids in college at the same time. When they were born, this seemed so far in the distance and there were much more urgent and important matters that required attention that I put it out of my mind and kept it there for 20 years.
Despite my ignoring it, this plan, eventually, was realized. The oldest graduated high school but lived at home and commuted to college for two years — until she went away the same year that her brother did.
I was happy that they could go to college, happy that when they wobbled a little bit from the transition they didn’t fall down, and happy that they’re both thriving.
There were some surprises: I hadn’t planned for it to happen all at once and I didn’t realize how the dynamic in the house would change. I hadn’t planned for the grocery bill, dishwasher runs, laundry loads and clutter to be cut down by more than half.
I hadn’t planned for when they came home for breaks. Hadn’t planned for how the energy and volume in the house would change when they did. I hadn’t planned for the internet to get so slow, the grocery bills to get so large and the clutter to increase by more than twice.
I hadn’t planned to admit that I’m as happy to see them come home as I am to see them go back.
I hadn’t planned to realize that they have changed as much in the past year as they did in the first year of their lives.
I hadn’t planned to accept that their life planning isn’t the job of their parents anymore.
It’s their own.
Susan Vollenweider is a Kansas City based writer and podcaster. To listen to the women’s history-based podcasts that she co-hosts or to read more of her writing visit www.thehistorychicks.com or www.susanvollenweider.com.
