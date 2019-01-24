New or used? A guide to when it’s OK to save a little on secondhand purchases

As an avid bargain hunter, I’m no stranger to a gently used deal.
Between garage sales, secondhand stores and online marketplaces like eBay and Facebook, it’s never been an easier time to buy used to save a few bucks. Between listings for everything from jewelry to furniture to books to cars, here are a few rules of thumb for which items you should buy new, and others you can safely buy previously owned.
Car seats: New
Among many other safety concerns that can’t be verified in a used purchase, car seats have an expiration date, and so should always be purchased firsthand.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Mattresses: New
Mystery stains, dust mites, questionable history — it’s just not worth it. Especially in the new age of the “bed in a box” mattresses on the cheaper end of the spectrum, it’s always a good idea to buy a mattress that’s brand new for you to sleep on.
Hygiene items: New
Cosmetics are often found secondhand, but they should be left there. Even when used by yourself, you still run the risk of bacteria in old makeup, but your risk for transferring germs multiplies when you add in someone else’s skin, too.
Baby clothes: Used
Kids grow so fast that buying clothing for them feels like an endless loop. This is a great time to seize the opportunities of secondhand sales. Clothing can be easily washed, so it doesn’t run the germ risk that mattresses or makeup does. You’ll save a bundle when you opt for used clothing. They’ll grow out of in a few months anyway.
Furniture: Used
With the exception of old fabric couches that may have lived in homes with allergens, pets or smoke, there are a lot of upsides to buying most of your furniture secondhand. Used tables, cabinets, shelves and chairs can all be “upcycled” with paint, new hardware or new fabric.
Books: Used
If you’re a student or big reader, you can save a big chunk of change each year by buying secondhand books. Used books are some of the most popular secondhand items, so there is almost always an opportunity to buy a book used online or in a shop. And if you don’t find what you’re looking for, you can always use the public library and rent it for free.
Cars: Up for debate
When it comes to cars, there’s a good amount of debate. If you’re buying a previously owned vehicle, err on the side of still using the professional services of a dealership, instead of an online deal, if you don’t know the seller personally.
When you’re weighing the pros and cons of a secondhand purchase, go with your gut. If it feels too good to be true — like a smartphone for 80 percent less than asking price from a person you connected with online — it probably is. However, if you’re shopping smart, you’ll come out the proud owner of a good deal.
Comments