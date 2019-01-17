Joco 913

Wayside Waifs pets of week are lab mix, Main Coon mix

By Wayside Waifs

January 17, 2019 03:36 PM

Breed: Lab retriever mix

Age: 2 years old

Beau is a handsome fella with black and white fur and he’s ready to find his family. His friends at Wayside describe him as friendly and smart. He knows “sit” but is eager to please. If you toss some treats his way, he’ll learn all sorts of things in no time. If you’re looking for someone to complete your family, he’s your guy.

Breed: Maine Coon cat mix

Age: 6 years old

Meet Arthur. He’s a good looking Maine Coon mix looking for his forever home. He’s a staff and volunteer favorite because of his sweet personality and soft fur. He spent some time in a foster home where he did well with other cats and dogs. He loves to play and could pounce around on a wand toy for hours. Come meet this sweet fella today.

Learn more about Beau, Arthur, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org

