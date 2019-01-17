Roller rink operators in JoCo say one thing holds steady over years: the fun factor

It’s been more than 25 years, but Chrissy Hogan of Overland Park still has fond memories of her middle school years and Friday nights spent with friends at the Skateland South roller rink. Parent-free for a few hours, they would enthusiastically lace up their skates and then spend much of the night standing in the corner talking, occasionally holding hands with a boy.
The roller rink on Mastin Drive is now called Skate City and Hogan is back, this time as a mom keeping tabs on her 9-year-old son Andrew as he circles the rink with his friends from Harmony Elementary School.
“My son loves these school skating parties,” said Jeff Ratcliff, 45, of his 9-year-old son, Carson. “He wrote it on our family calendar a month ago.”
Ratcliff, too, has fond memories of roller skating as a child growing up in Graham, Texas. He considered taking to the floor with his son, but “the thought of hurting my tailbone today scares me.”
“Oh, I’ve still got it,” laughed Hogan, 40.
It’s a scenario repeated through the generations across the country and around the world. Roller skating is just what we do and have been doing for 200 years.
The Dutch are credited with starting this phenomenon, wanting to expand their winter passion for ice skating to the warm weather months. People were noted to roll around on all sorts of contraptions as early as 1720, but it was a French citizen in 1819 who patented a design most similar to what we consider in-line skates of the 21st century.
Roller skating has had its ebbs and flows in popularity. Currently, the Roller Skating Association reports about 1,200 rinks in the U.S. The Kansas City metro is home to eight roller rinks, two of those in Johnson County.
Larry Bishop, who owns Skate City in Overland Park and Shawnee Mission, as well as one in Pueblo, Colo., has been a professional, competitive skater since he was 16.
“Roller skating was at its peak competitively in the 1970s and ’80s,” said Bishop, 60. “It remains a world-class sport today.”
Roller hockey was an exhibition sport in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona and is a recognized sport in the Pan American Games.
Holding a notable position in the world of roller sports is the city of Lenexa, or more specifically a small company in Lenexa with 14 employees. R.C. Sports, located in the commercial underground off of Prairie Star Parkway and Renner Boulevard, is world’s leading distributor of roller skates and related products.
“If you go to any roller rink in the United States, there’s a good chance those skates were assembled here in Lenexa,” said Mike Munden, chief operating officer of R.C. Sports.
The company assembles and distributes roughly 40,000 pair of skates a year, including 4,000 pair of a popular design called “The Lenexa Skate.”
“You know, there’s a Chicago skate, a Detroit skate and even a California skate, so 20 years ago, we decided there should be a Lenexa skate,” Munden said proudly. It sells for about $65, depending on size.
The Roller Skating Association claims the sport has fewer injuries than activities like biking, running, basketball and football. One safety adjustment that has been made in recent years is the removal of rails around the edge of the rink, typically clung to by inexperienced skaters afraid of falling.
It turns out, people were falling anyway, often hitting their heads on the rail as they went down. The rails have been replaced with a rolling device called a skate mate, basically PVC pipes in a V-shape on wheels. The lightweight devices allow inexperienced skaters to move at their own pace around the floor while gaining confidence and balance.
Another 21st century adaptation to roller skating is an educational component focusing on STEM skills: science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
After an hour-long lesson focusing on friction, kinetic energy, acoustics or other aspects roller skating, students are then allowed a two-hour skate period. The curriculum is designed for elementary through middle school students.
“The kids get to take the skate apart and really think about how it works,” said Richard Jansen, 26, manager of the Skate City’s Overland Park location. “I challenge them to remember that there was a time when roller skates didn’t exist, that someone had to invent this.”
Yep, that time was 200 years ago.
Roller skating trivia
Roller Skating Association International
▪ One hour per week can burn up to 600 calories.
▪ Works most muscle groups, including quads, abs, calves, glutes and arms.
▪ Causes 50 percent less stress to joints than running.
Other interesting roller sites
The National Museum of Roller Skating, home to the world’s largest collection of roller skates and roller-skating memorabilia, is located in Lincoln, Neb. Rollerskatingmuseum.com.
The Oaks Amusement Park in Portland, Ore., is the country’s oldest roller rink. It also has a live organist playing a pipe organ. Oakspark.com
The Kiva Center Roller Rink in Granby, Colo., is at 8,000 feet, the highest elevation of a roller rink in the U.S.
— Roller Skating Association International
