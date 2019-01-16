Fests, events and exhibits in the Kansas City metro area

Jan. 26
Overland Park Chamber Legislative Breakfast: First of four legislative breakfast series, designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., $25 members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.
Dance Party: Join in for an 1860 style dance with live music, a dance caller long with light refreshments, 7 to 9 p.m., Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop Farm, 1200E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, $12 advance, $15 door, 913-971-5111.
Feb. 1
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Family Fun Night: Family activities like swimming, arts and crafts, all ages invited, 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult, 5 to 8 p.m., Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, 6200 Martway St., Mission, free.
Feb. 5
KCCAT Support Group: For friends and friends of family of individuals with anxiety disorders, get information about and improve your understanding, 6 to 7 p.m., Kansas City Center of Anxiety Treatment, 10555 Marty Street, Overland Park, Suite 100, 913-649-8820, ext. 117 or groups@kcanxiety.com.
Feb. 9-10
Chocolate Fountain fun at KC Wine Co: Join in at the annual Valentine’s celebration for a chocolate wine pair and chocolate fountain, noon to 6 p.m., KC Wine Co. Vineyard and Winery, 13875 S. Gardner Road, Olathe.
Feb. 16-17
67th Tony Aguirre Latino Men’s Basketball Tournament: Three games guaranteed, $300 per team, registration deadline, Feb. 10, Hy-Vee Arena, 816-589-3769, 816-421-1015, ext. 101 or www.guadalupecenters.org.
Feb. 16
Legislative Breakfast Series: Designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., $25 members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.
Feb. 19
Mayor’s State of the City: Join Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach as he presents the annual State of the City, registration due by Feb. 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, $35 members, $45 others, 913-491-3600 or cfritzwatson@opchamber.org.
Feb. 28
Catholic Education Foundation Art Event: The event includes appetizers, drinks, an art auction along with work form professional and student artists, proceeds to benefit CEF Futures Guardian Angel Scholarship fund, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Boulevard Brewing Company, 2501 Southwest Blvd. Kansas City, 913-721-1574.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
Comments