Fests, events and exhibits in the Kansas City metro area

Jan. 19
The 27th Johnson County Holiday Memorial Community Program Celebration: This year’s theme is the Miracle of Innocence, Part of the Dream, guest speaker Darryl A. Burton, founder of Miracle of Innocence Inc., music, 2 p.m., Blue Valley West High, 1600 Antioch Road, Overland Park, 913-897-3916 or 913-599-0309.
Mahaffie Dinner: Enjoy dinner and entertainment, 1860’s style, stagecoach ride, games, 4 to 7 p.m., Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop Farm, 1200E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, $49, 913-971-5111.
Jan. 22
The New York Voices in Kansas City: A vocal jazz residency, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Christian Church, 4601 Main St., Kansas City, $22.29, www.eventbrte.com.
13th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration: Mid-American Nazaren University living legacy award will be presented to Vivian Avery, the epitome of a title of service to others, 9:30 a.m., Mid-American Nazaren University, 2020 E. Sheridan, Olathe, free, 913-782-3750.
Jan. 24
Suds Salsa and Scholarships: Evening with music, drinks and more, help raise money for a great cause, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Holy Name Catholic School, 1007 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, holynamekck.wixsite.com.
Jan. 26
Overland Park Chamber Legislative Breakfast: First of four legislative breakfast series, designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., $25 members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.
Dance Party: Join in for an 1860 style dance with live music, a dance caller long with light refreshments, 7 to 9 p.m., Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop Farm, 1200E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, $12 advance, $15 door, 913-971-5111.
Feb. 1
Family Fun Night: Family activities like swimming, arts and crafts, all ages invited, 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult, 5 to 8 p.m., Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, 6200 Martway St., Mission, free.
Feb. 16-17
67th Tony Aguirre Latino Men’s Basketball Tournament: Three games guaranteed, $300 per team, registration deadline, Feb. 10, Hy-Vee Arena, 816-589-3769, 816-421-1015, ext. 101 or www.guadalupecenters.org.
Feb. 16
Legislative Breakfast Series: Designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., $25 members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.
