Joco 913

Fests, events and exhibits in the Kansas City metro area

By The Star

January 10, 2019 06:08 PM

In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The metro area will hold MLK celebrations around the city.
In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The metro area will hold MLK celebrations around the city. AP
In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The metro area will hold MLK celebrations around the city. AP

Jan. 19

The 27th Johnson County Holiday Memorial Community Program Celebration: This year’s theme is the Miracle of Innocence, Part of the Dream, guest speaker Darryl A. Burton, founder of Miracle of Innocence Inc., music, 2 p.m., Blue Valley West High, 1600 Antioch Road, Overland Park, 913-897-3916 or 913-599-0309.

Mahaffie Dinner: Enjoy dinner and entertainment, 1860’s style, stagecoach ride, games, 4 to 7 p.m., Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop Farm, 1200E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, $49, 913-971-5111.

Jan. 22

The New York Voices in Kansas City: A vocal jazz residency, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Christian Church, 4601 Main St., Kansas City, $22.29, www.eventbrte.com.

13th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration: Mid-American Nazaren University living legacy award will be presented to Vivian Avery, the epitome of a title of service to others, 9:30 a.m., Mid-American Nazaren University, 2020 E. Sheridan, Olathe, free, 913-782-3750.

Jan. 24

Suds Salsa and Scholarships: Evening with music, drinks and more, help raise money for a great cause, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Holy Name Catholic School, 1007 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, holynamekck.wixsite.com.

Jan. 26

Overland Park Chamber Legislative Breakfast: First of four legislative breakfast series, designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., $25 members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.

Dance Party: Join in for an 1860 style dance with live music, a dance caller long with light refreshments, 7 to 9 p.m., Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop Farm, 1200E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, $12 advance, $15 door, 913-971-5111.

Feb. 1

Family Fun Night: Family activities like swimming, arts and crafts, all ages invited, 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult, 5 to 8 p.m., Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, 6200 Martway St., Mission, free.

Feb. 16-17

67th Tony Aguirre Latino Men’s Basketball Tournament: Three games guaranteed, $300 per team, registration deadline, Feb. 10, Hy-Vee Arena, 816-589-3769, 816-421-1015, ext. 101 or www.guadalupecenters.org.

Feb. 16

Legislative Breakfast Series: Designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., $25 members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.

Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com

  Comments  