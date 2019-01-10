Cane Corso mix, gray kitty looking for homes

Cesar
Age: 2
Breed: Pit bull/cane corso mix
Cesar is a handsome fella ready for his forever home. He’s very smart. He knows “sit” and “shake” and would love to learn even more commands with you. He’s energetic and would make a great workout pal. He does well on a leash and loves to play. He’d make a great addition to any family.
LeeLoo
Age: 1 year old
Breed: Domestic shorthair
LeeLoo is a gorgeous 1 year old kitty ready for her very own family. She has beautiful gray fur and stunning eyes. She’s social and loves to be petted. A few chin rubs and you’ll win her heart. She’s brave and will likely adjust quickly to her new home. She’ll be a great life-long companion.
Learn more about all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org
