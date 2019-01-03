Joco 913

Cuddly dog, mellow kitty looking for forever homes

Wayside Waifs

January 03, 2019 05:47 PM

Opal
Luna Bell

Age: 5 years

Breed: Pit bull mix

Luna Bell is a sweet girl ready for her forever home. At five years old, her puppy days are over and she’s ready to enjoy the finer things in life. She enjoys treats and loves walks outside. Here at the shelter, she’s known to be a great running dog and a super snuggler.

Opal

Age: 1 year old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Opal is a gorgeous 1-year-old kitty with beautiful tan and white fur. She came to Wayside when her last shelter ran out of space. Her friends here describe her as a shy and sweet cat. Opal might do best in a calmer home. It might take her some time to warm up but with some patience she’ll be your best pal in no time.

Learn more about Luna Bell, Opal and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org

