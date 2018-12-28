Tips for reaching your financial New Year’s resolutions

Welcome to 2019 and your fresh start, your new goals and 365 days of possibility. New Year’s resolutions are an age-old tradition. Despite the fact that about half of all Americans set resolutions by Jan. 1, nearly 80 percent of them are abandoned by February.
Here are a few tips to help you not only start out strong but stick with it well into the year.
Write down your goals
There’s a direct connection between writing down goals and achieving success. Write down what you’re aiming for in big, bold letters and post it in a place you’ll see it every day. For instance, if you want to eat better, post that goal in a bright color right on the pantry door.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Make your reminders obvious and often
Set up alerts in your phone or leave notes for yourself, reminding you of your new behavior. If you decide you want to walk each day, you may have trouble remembering that before you sit down to watch TV. Creating new habits is tough. So put a sticky note right on the remote.
Don’t try to tackle too much
You don’t need to rebuild yourself. A lot of people use New Year’s as a chance to get fit, beautiful, rich and happy. That many goals requires a big overhaul of your current life — and that level of demand is a recipe for failure. Set a small goal, achieve it with slow but steady success and then add another in somewhere mid-year.
Set up measurements and milestones.
Part of the problem with goals like “lose weight” or “get rich” is their vague nature. Create measurable goals, like “lose 30 pounds” and then break them into milestones. If you want to lose 30 pounds, aim to lose 10 every two months. Those manageable chunks will be way less intimidating so you’ll feel much better and more accomplished all year.
Remember you have all year
Speaking of all year, 2019 does not end in January. Even if all you accomplish is one tiny step forward in January, don’t give up. You have 11 months left to keep moving forward. Celebrate every small victory and you will be more inclined to try again and again.
Here’s to a year full of accomplishment and happiness.
Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
Comments