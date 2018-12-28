Close up or far away, view of Earth shows its gifts

My computer wallpaper at work is a photo I took of a hillside where cattle grazed along a trail near San Juan Bautista, Calif., as smoke and sea mist rolled in from the burning coast.
On the machine at home where I’m writing this, the wallpaper is a closeup of grass with just two blades in focus, little miracles quietly drinking energy from a star 93 million miles away.
The pictures give a little of the sense of the peace and awe that I feel whenever I’m someplace where the works of human hands are sparse enough to let nature have the spotlight.
I go into those places just about every chance I get.
Once or twice a year I’m blessed enough for that to be a national park or a state forest.
Day to day, though, it’s the little lake in my neighborhood. It’s surrounded by houses, but if I focus up at the starlings singing in the treetops or out at the geese paddling in the water, it’s easy to notice that we’re in the middle of nature all the time. Perspective helps that way.
The most striking perspective that the human race has managed to get on this nature we live in came on Valentine’s Day 1990. It’s preserved in a photo called Pale Blue Dot that Voyager 1 made from 4 billion miles away.
Google it when you get a minute and lean in close to your screen. There on the right side you’ll see the tiniest glint of light; that’s the earth that’s been stocked with everything we need to be healthy and happy as we spin through space.
Carl Sagan is said to have come up with the idea to turn the space probe’s camera back toward home and take that picture, so it’s fair that when you look up the image, you’re probably also going to come across his sobering take on it.
He looked at that tiny speck and saw a profoundly lonely planet where we’re entirely on our own to flourish or die out by our wits alone.
There is value in that take, so far as it nudges us to pay attention to this nature that we’re a part of and to put in the work it takes to keep the place running for the generations to come.
But I see something a lot more hopeful when I look at the picture.
I see a world that’s been intricately pieced together from particles that were forged in stars and set drifting in the void to eventually coalesce into the nature that we depend on for our life. And I can’t get my head around the idea that the force that orchestrated that miracle could have neglected to give us what we need to keep things going.
As 2018 drew to a close, a science writer asked people on Twitter for their most notable interaction with nature from the past year. Tweets poured in with stories of rocks and plants, humpback whales, a curious fox and many more snapshots of the natural world.
My moment would have to be the last time I was reminded of what that nature looks like from out near Neptune’s orbit, of the reminder that people are as much a part of nature as humpbacks are, and of the faith that in the creation of nature, we must have received everything we need to maintain it.
2018 was full of news that brought my spirits low, and I’m probably in for more of the same in the coming year.
But when I feel mired in the middle of it, I’m going to try to remember to look around at this gift of nature that we live in — or at least switch over to my computer wallpaper for a small picture of it — and remember that along with whatever problems we’ve made in the world, we also surely have the tools we need to restore it.
Richard Espinoza is a former editor of the Johnson County Neighborhood News. You can reach him at respinozakc@yahoo.com.
