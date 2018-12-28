Fests, events and exhibits in the Kansas City metro area

Through - Jan. 7
Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane: Enjoy a 38 minute holiday light show from your car, tune in to 90.5 FM to hear the music, or park and come and go as you please, 5 to 11 p.m., Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park, free.
Jan. 4
Family Fun Night: Family activities like swimming, arts and crafts, all ages invited, 10 and under must be accompanied with an adult, 5 to 8 p.m., Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, 6200 Martway St., Mission, free.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Jan. 9
Wednesday Wake-Up: Coffee and networking, a great way to make connections with other chamber members and to create lasting business relationships, 8 to 9 a.m., Shawnee PARC Post Acute Rehabilitation Center, 7600 Antioch Road, Overland Park, OP Chamber members only, 913-491-3600 or opcc@opchamber.org.
2019 Leawood Chamber Legislative Luncheon: Join in for lunch and conversation with Leawood’s state senators and representatives before they head to Topeka, limited space registration is required by Jan. 3, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 913-356-6434 or DeannaG@leawoodchamber.org.
Jan. 22
The New York Voices in Kansas City: A vocal jazz residency, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Christian Church, 4601 Main St., Kansas City, $22.29, www.eventbrte.com.
Jan. 24
Suds Salsa and Scholarships: Evening with music, drinks and more, help raise money for a great cause, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Holy Name Catholic School, 1007 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, holynamekck.wixsite.com.
Jan. 26
Overland Park Chamber Legislative Breakfast: First of four legislative breakfast series, designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., $25 members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
Comments