Joco 913

Fests, events and exhibits in the Kansas City metro area

By The Star

December 28, 2018 05:28 PM

Join in for coffee and networking with the Chamber.
Join in for coffee and networking with the Chamber. File AP
Join in for coffee and networking with the Chamber. File AP

Through - Jan. 7

Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane: Enjoy a 38 minute holiday light show from your car, tune in to 90.5 FM to hear the music, or park and come and go as you please, 5 to 11 p.m., Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park, free.

Jan. 4

Family Fun Night: Family activities like swimming, arts and crafts, all ages invited, 10 and under must be accompanied with an adult, 5 to 8 p.m., Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, 6200 Martway St., Mission, free.

Jan. 9

Wednesday Wake-Up: Coffee and networking, a great way to make connections with other chamber members and to create lasting business relationships, 8 to 9 a.m., Shawnee PARC Post Acute Rehabilitation Center, 7600 Antioch Road, Overland Park, OP Chamber members only, 913-491-3600 or opcc@opchamber.org.

2019 Leawood Chamber Legislative Luncheon: Join in for lunch and conversation with Leawood’s state senators and representatives before they head to Topeka, limited space registration is required by Jan. 3, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 913-356-6434 or DeannaG@leawoodchamber.org.

Jan. 22

The New York Voices in Kansas City: A vocal jazz residency, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Christian Church, 4601 Main St., Kansas City, $22.29, www.eventbrte.com.

Jan. 24

Suds Salsa and Scholarships: Evening with music, drinks and more, help raise money for a great cause, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Holy Name Catholic School, 1007 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, holynamekck.wixsite.com.

Jan. 26

Overland Park Chamber Legislative Breakfast: First of four legislative breakfast series, designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., $25 members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.

Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com

  Comments  